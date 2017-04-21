TDOT Crews Repair Damaged Slab On I-24 Near U.S. 27

Friday, April 21, 2017

TDOT Operations crews began on Friday morning making repairs to a broken concrete slab in Lane 2 on I-24 East between mile markers 178-179. This is in a four-lane section of I-24.

TDOT Operations will also handle traffic control during the closures. All I-24 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the Broad Street exit and then back onto I-24 at approximately the 178.

8 mm. Lane closures will start eastbound at Chattanooga Creek. The closures will remain in place until repairs are completed.

Work should be completed by noon.