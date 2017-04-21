Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance
to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to
rezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described
herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
denial by Staff) (Revised)
c. 2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and
amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10)
properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described
herein, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)
d. 2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and
1005 Beech Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article IV,
Section 38-32, Lot Size, Lot Frontage, Setback not to be reduced; Exception.
f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article VIII,
Section 38-568, relative to uses in the Form-Based Code that require special permits
from the Board’s power.
g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI,
Downtown-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on a
six-month review.
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to approve the transfer of property from HOPE for the
Inner City, Inc. located at 2524 McCallie Avenue developed with HOME Investment
Partnership funds to American Lotus, LLC and to enter into a contractual agreement
for the use and operation of the property. (District 9)
HUMAN RESOURCES
b. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreement
with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health plan administrative
services to active and retired employees to include a 24 hour nurse line, a high tech
imaging program, a maternity program, a voluntary vision plan and a wellness
incentive program for active employees only at the rate of $26.12 per active member
per month and at the rate of $25.60 per retired member per month beginning July 1,
2017, for a three (3) year term with the option of two (2) one (1) year renewal terms.
c. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreement
with CIGNA to provide City employees and retirees with a voluntary dental PPO
insurance plan and a voluntary dental HMO insurance plan beginning July 1, 2017 for
a three (3) year term with the option of two (2) one (1) year renewal terms.
LEGAL
d. A resolution authorizing the City Attorney and the Director of General Services to
enter into a contract, in substantially the form attached, with Iron Mountain for
records warehousing for a term of three (3) years with two (2) one (1) year options to
renew, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00 for the first year.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to confirm the appointments of James Bryant,
Rachel Shannon, and William Lewin to the Historic Zoning Commission.
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Volkert, Inc. relative
to Contract No. E-13-002-102, Walnut Street Bridge Rehabilitation - Phase 1, for an
increased amount of $50,200.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed
$286,200.00. (Districts 2 & 7)
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-12-029-201 to Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, GA, Friars
Branch Interceptor and Basin Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, in the amount
of $7,879,759.50, with a contingency amount of $390,000.00, for an amount not to
exceed $8,269,759.50, subject to SRF loan approval. (Consent Decree) (Districts 4
& 6)
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a five (5) year contract No. S-16-017-201 with Invasive Plant Control, Inc.
for the management of invasive plant species relative to the Agawela Drive Stream
Restoration Project (Consent Decree), for an amount not to exceed $35,719.20.
(Consent Decree) (District 5)
i. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Barge Waggoner
Sumner & Cannon, Inc. for professional services relative to Contract No.
R-14-010-101, “The Bell Site”, for an increased amount of $19,662.00, for a revised
contract amount not to exceed $132,652.00. (District 7)
j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Ragan Smith Associates, Inc. for professional services
of design and construction services relative to Contract No. S-15-007-102, Central
Avenue Storm Drain Separation Project – Design Phase, for an amount not to exceed
$375,700.00. (District 8)
k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for professional services
relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Project Management for the Consent Decree
Implementation, for an amount not to exceed $1,998,423.00, for year one (1) of a five
(5) year contract to be renewed annually. (Consent Decree)
VIII. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
6. Ordinances – First Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
a. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Sections
32-231 through 32-255 within Article XI. Telecommunications services; franchises
for telecommunication services; and to amend Section 2-65 for payment for
publication of ordinances granting franchises and to amend Section 32-224 regarding
sidewalk clear zone.
7. Resolutions:
GENERAL SERVICES
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute quitclaim deeds conveying eighty (80)
certain or certain combination of parcels to the approved highest bidders on jointly
owned properties of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as acquired
through previous delinquent tax sales.
HUMAN RESOURCES
b. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Andrew Smith and Rebecca Ross, as
special police officers (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty
as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.
c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Seth Lewis, as a special police officer
(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do
special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
d. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Adam Veron and Mary Hiatt
to the Planning Commission.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with CDM Smith, Inc. for professional services relative to
Contract No. W-16-024-101, MBWWTP Solids Process Optimization
Implementation – Phase 3 Centrifuge and Digester Upgrades, a Consent Decree
supported project, for an amount not to exceed $1,373,500.00. (District 1) (Consent
Decree)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with CTI Engineers for professional services relative to
Contract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and Drain System
Upgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an amount not to exceed $478,000.00.
(District 1)
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works is
hereby authorized to award Contract No. R-16-016-202 to Georgia Fountain
Company, Inc. of Tucker, GA, maintenance, repairs, and updates of the fountains at
Coolidge Park, Phase 2, in the amount of $75,308.00, with a contingency amount of
$7,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $82,808.00. (Districts 1 & 2)
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-16-014-201 to Tower Construction Company of Chattanooga,
TN, Multiple Playgrounds and Pavilions Project, in the amount of $124,722.17, with
a contingency amount of $4,634.18, for an amount not to exceed $129,356.35.
8. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.