 Friday, April 21, 2017 79.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, April 21, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

III. Minute Approval.

IV. Special Presentation.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance

to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to

rezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly described

herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions.



(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

b. 2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An

ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,

so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described

herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to

certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and

denial by Staff) (Revised)

c. 2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and

amend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10)

properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly described

herein, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)

d. 2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential

Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and

1005 Beech Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to

R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article IV,

Section 38-32, Lot Size, Lot Frontage, Setback not to be reduced; Exception.

f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article VIII,

Section 38-568, relative to uses in the Form-Based Code that require special permits

from the Board’s power.

g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI,

Downtown-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on a

six-month review.

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and

Community Development to approve the transfer of property from HOPE for the

Inner City, Inc. located at 2524 McCallie Avenue developed with HOME Investment

Partnership funds to American Lotus, LLC and to enter into a contractual agreement

for the use and operation of the property. (District 9)

HUMAN RESOURCES

b. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreement

with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health plan administrative

services to active and retired employees to include a 24 hour nurse line, a high tech

imaging program, a maternity program, a voluntary vision plan and a wellness

incentive program for active employees only at the rate of $26.12 per active member

per month and at the rate of $25.60 per retired member per month beginning July 1,

2017, for a three (3) year term with the option of two (2) one (1) year renewal terms.

c. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreement

with CIGNA to provide City employees and retirees with a voluntary dental PPO

insurance plan and a voluntary dental HMO insurance plan beginning July 1, 2017 for

a three (3) year term with the option of two (2) one (1) year renewal terms.

LEGAL

d. A resolution authorizing the City Attorney and the Director of General Services to

enter into a contract, in substantially the form attached, with Iron Mountain for

records warehousing for a term of three (3) years with two (2) one (1) year options to

renew, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00 for the first year.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to confirm the appointments of James Bryant,

Rachel Shannon, and William Lewin to the Historic Zoning Commission.

Public Works

f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Volkert, Inc. relative

to Contract No. E-13-002-102, Walnut Street Bridge Rehabilitation - Phase 1, for an

increased amount of $50,200.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed

$286,200.00. (Districts 2 & 7)

g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. W-12-029-201 to Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, GA, Friars

Branch Interceptor and Basin Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, in the amount

of $7,879,759.50, with a contingency amount of $390,000.00, for an amount not to

exceed $8,269,759.50, subject to SRF loan approval. (Consent Decree) (Districts 4

& 6)

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into a five (5) year contract No. S-16-017-201 with Invasive Plant Control, Inc.

for the management of invasive plant species relative to the Agawela Drive Stream

Restoration Project (Consent Decree), for an amount not to exceed $35,719.20.

(Consent Decree) (District 5)

i. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Barge Waggoner

Sumner & Cannon, Inc. for professional services relative to Contract No.

R-14-010-101, “The Bell Site”, for an increased amount of $19,662.00, for a revised

contract amount not to exceed $132,652.00. (District 7)

j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with Ragan Smith Associates, Inc. for professional services

of design and construction services relative to Contract No. S-15-007-102, Central

Avenue Storm Drain Separation Project – Design Phase, for an amount not to exceed

$375,700.00. (District 8)

k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for professional services

relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Project Management for the Consent Decree

Implementation, for an amount not to exceed $1,998,423.00, for year one (1) of a five

(5) year contract to be renewed annually. (Consent Decree)

VIII. Departmental Reports:

a) Police.

b) Fire.

c) Economic and Community Development.

d) Youth and Family Development.

e) Transportation.

f) Public Works.

g) Finance.

h) IT.

i) Human Resources.

j) General Services.

IX. Purchases.

X. Other Business.

XI. Committee Reports.

XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.

XIV. Adjournment.


TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2017

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM

1. Call to Order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).

3. Minute Approval.

4 Special Presentation.

5. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

6. Ordinances – First Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation

a. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Sections

32-231 through 32-255 within Article XI. Telecommunications services; franchises

for telecommunication services; and to amend Section 2-65 for payment for

publication of ordinances granting franchises and to amend Section 32-224 regarding

sidewalk clear zone.

7. Resolutions:

GENERAL SERVICES

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute quitclaim deeds conveying eighty (80)

certain or certain combination of parcels to the approved highest bidders on jointly

owned properties of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as acquired

through previous delinquent tax sales.

HUMAN RESOURCES

b. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Andrew Smith and Rebecca Ross, as

special police officers (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty

as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.

c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Seth Lewis, as a special police officer

(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do

special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

d. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Adam Veron and Mary Hiatt

to the Planning Commission.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with CDM Smith, Inc. for professional services relative to

Contract No. W-16-024-101, MBWWTP Solids Process Optimization

Implementation – Phase 3 Centrifuge and Digester Upgrades, a Consent Decree

supported project, for an amount not to exceed $1,373,500.00. (District 1) (Consent

Decree)

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

enter into an agreement with CTI Engineers for professional services relative to

Contract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and Drain System

Upgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an amount not to exceed $478,000.00.

(District 1)

g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works is

hereby authorized to award Contract No. R-16-016-202 to Georgia Fountain

Company, Inc. of Tucker, GA, maintenance, repairs, and updates of the fountains at

Coolidge Park, Phase 2, in the amount of $75,308.00, with a contingency amount of

$7,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $82,808.00. (Districts 1 & 2)

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. Y-16-014-201 to Tower Construction Company of Chattanooga,

TN, Multiple Playgrounds and Pavilions Project, in the amount of $124,722.17, with

a contingency amount of $4,634.18, for an amount not to exceed $129,356.35.

8. Departmental Reports:

a) Police.

b) Fire.

c) Economic and Community Development.

d) Youth and Family Development.

e) Transportation.

f) Public Works.

g) Finance.

h) IT.

i) Human Resources.

j) General Services.

9. Purchases.

10. Other Business.

11. Committee Reports.

12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.

14. Adjournment.


April 21, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

April 21, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 20, 2017

Elizabeth Thomas, 15, Found Safe; Former Teacher, Tad Cummins Arrested In Northern California After Tip Called In


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS  5487 DAYTON BLVD LOT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Elizabeth Thomas, 15, a Columbia, Tn., student, who had been missing since March 13, has been found, and Tad Cummins, 50, her former teacher, was arrested. They were found on Thursday in ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS  5487 DAYTON BLVD LOT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE  2421 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Had Higher Hopes For The New Council

It was really great to see Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod during her first session.  Not since Councilwoman Deborah Scott have we seen a council member who actually seemed to be paying attention and attempting to do the job of governing.  She pretty much called out the mayor for trying to slide in all of the department appointments.    She very rightly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Horse, Then The Cart

When the Hamilton County School Board met for over three hours on Thursday night, the frustration and despair were both expected and quite visible. The nine-person board believes it is virtually assured that when the Hamilton County Commission begins to prepare for its Fiscal Year 2018 Budget in several weeks, our public schools will wind up in worse shape than anyone could ever ... (click for more)

Sports

Parrrott Outduals Wood As Central Blanks Red Bank

It’s no secret that Central and Red Bank are the best two softball teams in District 6-AA, so their regular-season game at Central Thursday afternoon was of critical importance to both teams. Both entered this latest game unbeaten in district play, so Thursday’s winner would most likely earn the number-one seed for the district tournament, which will be played at Hixson in a ... (click for more)

East Hamilton's Fager Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Noah Fager knew to reach a goal of playing college basketball he would have to work hard and long before achieving his athletic objective. “I wasn’t necessarily the most talented player to begin with,” Fager says. “I remember in the eighth grade I couldn’t even make a layup. But I put in a lot of hours and got better and better.” On Wednesday, Fager showed just how much ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors