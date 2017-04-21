Friday, April 21, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2017-037 Virginia Terrell (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance



to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to



rezone properties located at 2112 and 2122 Hamill Road, more particularly described



herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2017-042 Ant Group (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1821 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly describedherein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning anddenial by Staff) (Revised)c. 2017-039 Bobby Fairbanks (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift andamend conditions of Ordinance No. 11313 of previous Case No. 2002-113 on ten (10)properties located in the 7300 block of Applegate Lane, more particularly describedherein, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)d. 2017-041 Matthew G. Lyle (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and1005 Beech Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article IV,Section 38-32, Lot Size, Lot Frontage, Setback not to be reduced; Exception.f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article VIII,Section 38-568, relative to uses in the Form-Based Code that require special permitsfrom the Board’s power.g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI,Downtown-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on asix-month review.VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to approve the transfer of property from HOPE for theInner City, Inc. located at 2524 McCallie Avenue developed with HOME InvestmentPartnership funds to American Lotus, LLC and to enter into a contractual agreementfor the use and operation of the property. (District 9)HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreementwith BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health plan administrativeservices to active and retired employees to include a 24 hour nurse line, a high techimaging program, a maternity program, a voluntary vision plan and a wellnessincentive program for active employees only at the rate of $26.12 per active memberper month and at the rate of $25.60 per retired member per month beginning July 1,2017, for a three (3) year term with the option of two (2) one (1) year renewal terms.c. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreementwith CIGNA to provide City employees and retirees with a voluntary dental PPOinsurance plan and a voluntary dental HMO insurance plan beginning July 1, 2017 fora three (3) year term with the option of two (2) one (1) year renewal terms.LEGALd. A resolution authorizing the City Attorney and the Director of General Services toenter into a contract, in substantially the form attached, with Iron Mountain forrecords warehousing for a term of three (3) years with two (2) one (1) year options torenew, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00 for the first year.MAYOR’S OFFICEe. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to confirm the appointments of James Bryant,Rachel Shannon, and William Lewin to the Historic Zoning Commission.Public Worksf. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Volkert, Inc. relativeto Contract No. E-13-002-102, Walnut Street Bridge Rehabilitation - Phase 1, for anincreased amount of $50,200.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed$286,200.00. (Districts 2 & 7)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. W-12-029-201 to Layne Inliner, LLC of Tucker, GA, FriarsBranch Interceptor and Basin Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, in the amountof $7,879,759.50, with a contingency amount of $390,000.00, for an amount not toexceed $8,269,759.50, subject to SRF loan approval. (Consent Decree) (Districts 4& 6)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into a five (5) year contract No. S-16-017-201 with Invasive Plant Control, Inc.for the management of invasive plant species relative to the Agawela Drive StreamRestoration Project (Consent Decree), for an amount not to exceed $35,719.20.(Consent Decree) (District 5)i. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Barge WaggonerSumner & Cannon, Inc. for professional services relative to Contract No.R-14-010-101, “The Bell Site”, for an increased amount of $19,662.00, for a revisedcontract amount not to exceed $132,652.00. (District 7)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Ragan Smith Associates, Inc. for professional servicesof design and construction services relative to Contract No. S-15-007-102, CentralAvenue Storm Drain Separation Project – Design Phase, for an amount not to exceed$375,700.00. (District 8)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. for professional servicesrelative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Project Management for the Consent DecreeImplementation, for an amount not to exceed $1,998,423.00, for year one (1) of a five(5) year contract to be renewed annually. (Consent Decree)VIII. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 2, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).3. Minute Approval.4 Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances – First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationa. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Sections32-231 through 32-255 within Article XI. Telecommunications services; franchisesfor telecommunication services; and to amend Section 2-65 for payment forpublication of ordinances granting franchises and to amend Section 32-224 regardingsidewalk clear zone.7. Resolutions:GENERAL SERVICESa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute quitclaim deeds conveying eighty (80)certain or certain combination of parcels to the approved highest bidders on jointlyowned properties of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as acquiredthrough previous delinquent tax sales.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Andrew Smith and Rebecca Ross, asspecial police officers (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special dutyas prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Seth Lewis, as a special police officer(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to dospecial duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Adam Veron and Mary Hiattto the Planning Commission.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with CDM Smith, Inc. for professional services relative toContract No. W-16-024-101, MBWWTP Solids Process OptimizationImplementation – Phase 3 Centrifuge and Digester Upgrades, a Consent Decreesupported project, for an amount not to exceed $1,373,500.00. (District 1) (ConsentDecree)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with CTI Engineers for professional services relative toContract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and Drain SystemUpgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an amount not to exceed $478,000.00.(District 1)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works ishereby authorized to award Contract No. R-16-016-202 to Georgia FountainCompany, Inc. of Tucker, GA, maintenance, repairs, and updates of the fountains atCoolidge Park, Phase 2, in the amount of $75,308.00, with a contingency amount of$7,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $82,808.00. (Districts 1 & 2)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. Y-16-014-201 to Tower Construction Company of Chattanooga,TN, Multiple Playgrounds and Pavilions Project, in the amount of $124,722.17, witha contingency amount of $4,634.18, for an amount not to exceed $129,356.35.8. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 9, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.