PHOTOS: Covenant College Restores Historic Tower

  • Tower view from the rear of the former hotel

  • Former office at one end of the old hotel is now a porch with a scenic view far below the tower

  • Many college students scrawled their names into the interior of the tower, including Mark David Chapman who later killed John Lennon

  • Looking toward the college chapel

  • Campus view

  • Toward the Tennessee River

  • Toward High Point

  • Lobby

  • Tuck Shop


As part of a renovation of the 1928 Castle in the Clouds costing almost $20 million, Covenant College restored the 10-story-high tower. It once was a tourist attraction offering amazing views.

As part of a renovation of the 1928 Castle in the Clouds costing almost $20 million, Covenant College restored the 10-story-high tower. It once was a tourist attraction offering amazing views. (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AYERS, JAMAL  3633 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37411  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


No Tax-Supported Entity Should Get Secrecy In Spending

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Horse, Then The Cart

When the Hamilton County School Board met for over three hours on Thursday night, the frustration and despair were both expected and quite visible. The nine-person board believes it is virtually assured that when the Hamilton County Commission begins to prepare for its Fiscal Year 2018 Budget in several weeks, our public schools will wind up in worse shape than anyone could ever ... (click for more)

CCS Defeats Notre Dame In 7-A/AA Soccer

It took a second chance to move the Chattanooga Christian boys’ soccer team into first place in District 7-A/AA. Midway through the second half of Friday night’s rivalry match against Notre Dame, Chargers’ senior forward Drew Bolano asked for 10 yards on a free kick. In the delay before his request was granted, Bolano took his shot just before the referee’s whistle blew ... (click for more)

UTC Men, Women's Golf At SoCon Championships

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team heads to Lexington, S.C., for the Southern Conference Championships this weekend. Play starts Sunday morning with 54 holes on tap with 18 holes per day through the final round on Tuesday.   This is the 10th SoCon Championships for the program. The Mocs have finished first or second eight times in the previous nine. Five wins – 2010, ... (click for more)


