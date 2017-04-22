PHOTOS: Covenant College Restores Historic Tower

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

When the Hamilton County School Board met for over three hours on Thursday night, the frustration and despair were both expected and quite visible. The nine-person board believes it is virtually assured that when the Hamilton County Commission begins to prepare for its Fiscal Year 2018 Budget in several weeks, our public schools will wind up in worse shape than anyone could ever ... (click for more)