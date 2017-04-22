 Saturday, April 22, 2017 62.1°F   mist   Mist

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AYERS, JAMAL 
3633 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BEACH, MARQUEL JOVON 
1612 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BENTLEY, EBONY JABRIA 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 421 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE 
1700 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
BLASSINGAME, JAMES T 
306 RIDERWOOD DRIVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB 
4267 COUNTRY WAY COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE 
302 EAST OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA, GA)
---
CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN 
11214 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
CLARK, SKY NICHOLE 
2047 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DUNN, BRANDON RAY 
4206 13 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $500
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FERRELL, ALLISON MARIE 
1315 VALLEY VIEW HWY JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLEETWOOD, JOSHUA LEE 
811 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FLERL, AMANDA LEANN 
907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
POSSESSION SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
---
FORESTER, JESSIE PRISCILLA 
128 MASTERS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN 
1310 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GIFFORD, PAUL ANDRA 
5909 SAWYER ROAD SIGNALMOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GILLIAM, JENNIFER ALLYSE 
196 SADDLE LANE TULLAHOMA, 373886481 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HALFACRE, DETRICK ANTONIO 
137 SEQUOIA DR. APT. 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HICKS, JEFFERY LEE 
1798 SHILOH ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOCKETT, XAVIER ISAIAH 
1019 A MONROE STREET NASHVILLE, 37208 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HUNT, ANGELA LEE 
1329 S. SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
HUNTER, JIM 
1 E 11TH ST APT M3 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
HUTCHINSON, QUANAN LEWIS 
1400 NORTH CHAMBERLIN AVE APT. 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JONES, DIAMOND MONIQUE 
6325 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
JOYNER, JASON WALTER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
KING, GEVA MICHELLE 
212 CURRIE AVE MARYVILLE, 378042617 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL 
3929 MANOR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LAYNE, NATHAN MACARTHUR 
213 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHADONE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LECHNER, KRISTOPHER R 
5244 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LUSHER, ROBERT VANCE 
1043 E. CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE 
7306 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
---
MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE 
3309 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MCGOWAN, JACQUELYN DEAN 
37 W 51ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MEYER, RODERICK JASON 
5345 COLLEGEVIEW DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOORE, JAMES EDWARD 
735 EAST 10TH STREET APT 5A CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MORGAN, JOHN TONY 
2000 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
MOSLEY, CARLOS TARAN 
3992 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MURPHY, JOSHUA RONALD 
1001 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NARCISSE, CHRISTOPHER RICHARDSON 
5055 MORTON FERRY CIRCLE JOHNSCREEK, 30022 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FULTON COUNTY, GA)
---
NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE 
31 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112754 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
ORTIZ, SINDY ANEL 
1299 18TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
207 TACOA AVENUE CHATTAOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
POTTER, CAL FRANK 
1569 OLD CHISHOLM TRAIL DANDRIDGE, 37725 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PRYOR, JALEN DEANDRE 
6536 BRIGADE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
RECTOR, BARRY LYNN 
207 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
REDDEN, CARL GENE 
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RUSSELL, RODERICK 
3825 HIXSON PK APT 234 HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL 
1409 BRATT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
STEPHENS, DEJUAN MONTEZ 
920 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA 
2300 WILSON STREET APT 3K CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$1000)
---
SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH 
139 STUART ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)
---
THORNBURG, DAVID STANLEY 
1853 CLIFT ELDRIDGE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
USHER, MAURICE SCOTT 
5207 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WEAVER, KENNETH LAMAR 
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WHITE, WILLIAM MARCUS 
2300 WILSON ST APT 2 N CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER 
1309 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
WIGFALL, TERRENCE CARRINGTON 
1920 GUNBARREL RD #1715 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN 
10527 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON 
5414 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
ZAMORA, RUBEN MEGIEL 
7886 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
FELONY POSSESSION OF FIREARM
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, MARQUEL JOVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BENTLEY, EBONY JABRIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
BLASSINGAME, JAMES T
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CLARK, SKY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FERRELL, ALLISON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FLEETWOOD, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FORESTER, JESSIE PRISCILLA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/07/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
GIFFORD, PAUL ANDRA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/21/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALFACRE, DETRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKS, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOCKETT, XAVIER ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/03/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUNT, ANGELA LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
HUTCHINSON, QUANAN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
JONES, DIAMOND MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JOYNER, JASON WALTER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
KING, GEVA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LECHNER, KRISTOPHER R
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LUSHER, ROBERT VANCE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MCGOWAN, JACQUELYN DEAN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/12/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MEYER, RODERICK JASON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/28/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/26/1949
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOSLEY, CARLOS TARAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MURPHY, JOSHUA RONALD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/05/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NARCISSE, CHRISTOPHER RICHARDSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FULTON COUNTY, GA)

NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
ORTIZ, SINDY ANEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POTTER, CAL FRANK
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/28/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PRYOR, JALEN DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
RECTOR, BARRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
REDDEN, CARL GENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RUSSELL, RODERICK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

STEPHENS, DEJUAN MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$1000)
SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)
USHER, MAURICE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WHITE, WILLIAM MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
WIGFALL, TERRENCE CARRINGTON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
ZAMORA, RUBEN MEGIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
  • FELONY POSSESSION OF FIREARM
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


April 22, 2017

PHOTOS: Covenant College Restores Historic Tower

April 22, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 21, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


As part of a renovation of the 1928 Castle in the Clouds costing almost $20 million, Covenant College restored the 10-story-high tower. It once was a tourist attraction offering amazing views. (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AYERS, JAMAL  3633 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37411  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

PHOTOS: Covenant College Restores Historic Tower

As part of a renovation of the 1928 Castle in the Clouds costing almost $20 million, Covenant College restored the 10-story-high tower. It once was a tourist attraction offering amazing views. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AYERS, JAMAL  3633 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37411  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BEACH, MARQUEL JOVON  1612 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING POSSESSING ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Tax-Supported Entity Should Get Secrecy In Spending

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Horse, Then The Cart

When the Hamilton County School Board met for over three hours on Thursday night, the frustration and despair were both expected and quite visible. The nine-person board believes it is virtually assured that when the Hamilton County Commission begins to prepare for its Fiscal Year 2018 Budget in several weeks, our public schools will wind up in worse shape than anyone could ever ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS Defeats Notre Dame In 7-A/AA Soccer

It took a second chance to move the Chattanooga Christian boys’ soccer team into first place in District 7-A/AA. Midway through the second half of Friday night’s rivalry match against Notre Dame, Chargers’ senior forward Drew Bolano asked for 10 yards on a free kick. In the delay before his request was granted, Bolano took his shot just before the referee’s whistle blew ... (click for more)

UTC Men, Women's Golf At SoCon Championships

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team heads to Lexington, S.C., for the Southern Conference Championships this weekend. Play starts Sunday morning with 54 holes on tap with 18 holes per day through the final round on Tuesday.   This is the 10th SoCon Championships for the program. The Mocs have finished first or second eight times in the previous nine. Five wins – 2010, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors