Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AYERS, JAMAL
3633 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BEACH, MARQUEL JOVON
1612 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BENTLEY, EBONY JABRIA
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 421 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE
1700 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
BLASSINGAME, JAMES T
306 RIDERWOOD DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB
4267 COUNTRY WAY COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
302 EAST OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA, GA)
---
CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN
11214 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
CLARK, SKY NICHOLE
2047 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DUNN, BRANDON RAY
4206 13 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $500
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FERRELL, ALLISON MARIE
1315 VALLEY VIEW HWY JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLEETWOOD, JOSHUA LEE
811 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
POSSESSION SCHEDULE III
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
---
FORESTER, JESSIE PRISCILLA
128 MASTERS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN
1310 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GIFFORD, PAUL ANDRA
5909 SAWYER ROAD SIGNALMOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GILLIAM, JENNIFER ALLYSE
196 SADDLE LANE TULLAHOMA, 373886481
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HALFACRE, DETRICK ANTONIO
137 SEQUOIA DR. APT. 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HICKS, JEFFERY LEE
1798 SHILOH ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOCKETT, XAVIER ISAIAH
1019 A MONROE STREET NASHVILLE, 37208
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HUNT, ANGELA LEE
1329 S. SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
HUNTER, JIM
1 E 11TH ST APT M3 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
HUTCHINSON, QUANAN LEWIS
1400 NORTH CHAMBERLIN AVE APT. 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JONES, DIAMOND MONIQUE
6325 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
JOYNER, JASON WALTER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
KING, GEVA MICHELLE
212 CURRIE AVE MARYVILLE, 378042617
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL
3929 MANOR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LAYNE, NATHAN MACARTHUR
213 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHADONE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LECHNER, KRISTOPHER R
5244 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LUSHER, ROBERT VANCE
1043 E. CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
7306 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
---
MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE
3309 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MCGOWAN, JACQUELYN DEAN
37 W 51ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MEYER, RODERICK JASON
5345 COLLEGEVIEW DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOORE, JAMES EDWARD
735 EAST 10TH STREET APT 5A CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MORGAN, JOHN TONY
2000 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
MOSLEY, CARLOS TARAN
3992 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MURPHY, JOSHUA RONALD
1001 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NARCISSE, CHRISTOPHER RICHARDSON
5055 MORTON FERRY CIRCLE JOHNSCREEK, 30022
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FULTON COUNTY, GA)
---
NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE
31 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112754
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
ORTIZ, SINDY ANEL
1299 18TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
207 TACOA AVENUE CHATTAOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
POTTER, CAL FRANK
1569 OLD CHISHOLM TRAIL DANDRIDGE, 37725
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PRYOR, JALEN DEANDRE
6536 BRIGADE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
RECTOR, BARRY LYNN
207 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
REDDEN, CARL GENE
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RUSSELL, RODERICK
3825 HIXSON PK APT 234 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
1409 BRATT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
STEPHENS, DEJUAN MONTEZ
920 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
2300 WILSON STREET APT 3K CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$1000)
---
SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH
139 STUART ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)
---
THORNBURG, DAVID STANLEY
1853 CLIFT ELDRIDGE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
USHER, MAURICE SCOTT
5207 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WEAVER, KENNETH LAMAR
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WHITE, WILLIAM MARCUS
2300 WILSON ST APT 2 N CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
1309 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
WIGFALL, TERRENCE CARRINGTON
1920 GUNBARREL RD #1715 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
10527 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON
5414 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
ZAMORA, RUBEN MEGIEL
7886 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
FELONY POSSESSION OF FIREARM
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
