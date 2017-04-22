Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AYERS, JAMAL

3633 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BEACH, MARQUEL JOVON

1612 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BENTLEY, EBONY JABRIA

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 421 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE

1700 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)

---

BLASSINGAME, JAMES T

306 RIDERWOOD DRIVE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB

4267 COUNTRY WAY COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE

302 EAST OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30707

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA, GA)

---

CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN

11214 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

CLARK, SKY NICHOLE

2047 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DUNN, BRANDON RAY

4206 13 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $500

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FERRELL, ALLISON MARIE

1315 VALLEY VIEW HWY JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FLEETWOOD, JOSHUA LEE

811 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FLERL, AMANDA LEANN907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyASSAULTPOSSESSION SCHEDULE IIIPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV---FORESTER, JESSIE PRISCILLA128 MASTERS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN1310 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---GIFFORD, PAUL ANDRA5909 SAWYER ROAD SIGNALMOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GILLIAM, JENNIFER ALLYSE196 SADDLE LANE TULLAHOMA, 373886481Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HALFACRE, DETRICK ANTONIO137 SEQUOIA DR. APT. 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HICKS, JEFFERY LEE1798 SHILOH ROAD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOCKETT, XAVIER ISAIAH1019 A MONROE STREET NASHVILLE, 37208Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HUNT, ANGELA LEE1329 S. SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)---HUNTER, JIM1 E 11TH ST APT M3 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTSIMPLE ASSAULTEVADING ARREST---HUTCHINSON, QUANAN LEWIS1400 NORTH CHAMBERLIN AVE APT. 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---JONES, DIAMOND MONIQUE6325 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---JOYNER, JASON WALTERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---KING, GEVA MICHELLE212 CURRIE AVE MARYVILLE, 378042617Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LACKEY, DADRIAN LATRELL3929 MANOR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---LAYNE, NATHAN MACARTHUR213 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHADONE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LECHNER, KRISTOPHER R5244 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LUSHER, ROBERT VANCE1043 E. CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE7306 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE---MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE3309 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MCGOWAN, JACQUELYN DEAN37 W 51ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MEYER, RODERICK JASON5345 COLLEGEVIEW DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOORE, JAMES EDWARD735 EAST 10TH STREET APT 5A CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MORGAN, JOHN TONY2000 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---MOSLEY, CARLOS TARAN3992 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MURPHY, JOSHUA RONALD1001 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NARCISSE, CHRISTOPHER RICHARDSON5055 MORTON FERRY CIRCLE JOHNSCREEK, 30022Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (FULTON COUNTY, GA)---NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE31 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112754Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---ORTIZ, SINDY ANEL1299 18TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL207 TACOA AVENUE CHATTAOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---POTTER, CAL FRANK1569 OLD CHISHOLM TRAIL DANDRIDGE, 37725Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PRYOR, JALEN DEANDRE6536 BRIGADE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AN AUTOTHEFT UNDER $1000---RECTOR, BARRY LYNN207 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---REDDEN, CARL GENE1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga State PolicePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RUSSELL, RODERICK3825 HIXSON PK APT 234 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL1409 BRATT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---STEPHENS, DEJUAN MONTEZ920 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA2300 WILSON STREET APT 3K CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (O/$1000)---SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH139 STUART ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)---THORNBURG, DAVID STANLEY1853 CLIFT ELDRIDGE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---USHER, MAURICE SCOTT5207 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WEAVER, KENNETH LAMAR1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WHITE, WILLIAM MARCUS2300 WILSON ST APT 2 N CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER1309 SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGRECKLESS DRIVING---WIGFALL, TERRENCE CARRINGTON1920 GUNBARREL RD #1715 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN10527 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON5414 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---ZAMORA, RUBEN MEGIEL7886 BORK MEMORIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000FELONY POSSESSION OF FIREARMPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, MARQUEL JOVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENTLEY, EBONY JABRIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BLACKBURN, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA) BLASSINGAME, JAMES T

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/14/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BORHMAN, JOHN CALEB

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED CARTWRIGHT, JAMES BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE CLARK, SKY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FERRELL, ALLISON MARIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FLEETWOOD, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FORESTER, JESSIE PRISCILLA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/07/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) GIFFORD, PAUL ANDRA

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/21/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALFACRE, DETRICK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HICKS, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOCKETT, XAVIER ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/03/1998

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HUNT, ANGELA LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA) HUTCHINSON, QUANAN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) JONES, DIAMOND MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JOYNER, JASON WALTER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/22/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION KING, GEVA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LECHNER, KRISTOPHER R

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LUSHER, ROBERT VANCE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCGOWAN, JACQUELYN DEAN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/12/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MEYER, RODERICK JASON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/28/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOORE, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 01/26/1949

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOSLEY, CARLOS TARAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MURPHY, JOSHUA RONALD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/05/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NARCISSE, CHRISTOPHER RICHARDSON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FULTON COUNTY, GA)

NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) ORTIZ, SINDY ANEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION POTTER, CAL FRANK

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/28/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PRYOR, JALEN DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT UNDER $1000 RECTOR, BARRY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) REDDEN, CARL GENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/03/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RUSSELL, RODERICK

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 04/21/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)