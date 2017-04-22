Apartment Fire Displaces Family Of 4

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Fire caused significant damage to an apartment early Saturday morning, but the rest of the apartment building was saved, thanks to quick work by Chattanooga firefighters.





5:18 a.m. and responded to Woodlawn Apartments at 2300 Wilson Avenue with six fire companies. Upon arrival, Captain David Brooks with Engine 4 said smoke and flames were showing in Apartment 6-A, a ground floor apartment. Fortunately, all of the occupants were already out of the building. The Chattanooga Fire Department received the initial alarm atand responded to Woodlawn Apartments at 2300 Wilson Avenue with six fire companies. Upon arrival, Captain David Brooks with Engine 4 said smoke and flames were showing in Apartment 6-A, a ground floor apartment.Fortunately, all of the occupants were already out of the building.





There were large flames in the living room and they were spreading into the dining and kitchen areas. Battalion Chief Chris Warren said the firefighters made a quick, aggressive interior attack and had the fire out in roughly 10 minutes. The apartment unit above had some smoke inside, but was otherwise undamaged.





The tenant told firefighters that she and a friend had left to grab a bite to eat. When they returned, smoke was coming from the windows and fire was visible in the living room.





The fire displaced the woman and three children. Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to the family.



