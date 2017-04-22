Apartment Fire Displaces Family Of 4

Fire caused significant damage to an apartment early Saturday morning, but the rest of the apartment building was saved, thanks to quick work by Chattanooga firefighters.
The Chattanooga Fire Department received the initial alarm at 5:18 a.m. and responded to Woodlawn Apartments at 2300 Wilson Avenue with six fire companies. Upon arrival, Captain David Brooks with Engine 4 said smoke and flames were showing in Apartment 6-A, a ground floor apartment. Fortunately, all of the occupants were already out of the building.
There were large flames in the living room and they were spreading into the dining and kitchen areas. Battalion Chief Chris Warren said the firefighters made a quick, aggressive interior attack and had the fire out in roughly 10 minutes. The apartment unit above had some smoke inside, but was otherwise undamaged.
The tenant told firefighters that she and a friend had left to grab a bite to eat. When they returned, smoke was coming from the windows and fire was visible in the living room.
The fire displaced the woman and three children. Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to the family.
The dollar loss for the damaged apartment was estimated at $40,000, but the rest of the apartment building, valued at $250,000, was saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.