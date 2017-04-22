Wilson County Woman Arrested, Charged With Solicitation To Commit Murder

Saturday, April 22, 2017

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Lebanon woman who is charged with trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on Tuesday, TBI special agents began investigating Julia Adams, after it was learned that she requested that an acquaintance find someone to kill her ex-husband. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that on Friday, Ms. Adams met with an undercover agent. She requested that the agent kill her ex-husband, and agreed to pay $5,000 to have that done.



On Friday night, TBI special agents arrested Julia Lane Adams, 41, and charged her with one count of solicitation and one count of first-degree murder. She was booked into the Wilson County Jail, and is being held without bond on a hold for court.

