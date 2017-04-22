 Sunday, April 23, 2017 63.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Woman's Body Found On Lookout Mountain

Saturday, April 22, 2017

A woman's body was found on Lookout Mountain On Saturday.

The badly decomposed body was found by hunters.

It was in the woods in a remote area near High Road.


April 22, 2017

FBI Says Same Man Who Robbed Chattanooga Bank Held Up Georgia Bank

April 22, 2017

PHOTOS: Covenant College Restores Historic Tower

April 22, 2017

Wilson County Woman Arrested, Charged With Solicitation To Commit Murder


David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Renae McDermott, special agent in charge, FBI Knoxville, requests the public's assistance in its efforts ... (click for more)

As part of a renovation of the 1928 Castle in the Clouds costing almost $20 million, Covenant College restored the 10-story-high tower. It once was a tourist attraction offering amazing views. (click for more)

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Lebanon woman who is charged with trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

FBI Says Same Man Who Robbed Chattanooga Bank Held Up Georgia Bank

David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Renae McDermott, special agent in charge, FBI Knoxville, requests the public's assistance in its efforts to identify the individual responsible for a November 2016 armed bank robbery at Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a December, 2016 bank robbery at Sandy Springs, Ga. On Nov. 21, 2016, at ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Covenant College Restores Historic Tower

As part of a renovation of the 1928 Castle in the Clouds costing almost $20 million, Covenant College restored the 10-story-high tower. It once was a tourist attraction offering amazing views. (click for more)

Opinion

No Tax-Supported Entity Should Get Secrecy In Spending

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Dr. Edwards The One?

Just hours after the chairman of the Hamilton County School Board emailed a list of 14 candidates on Friday afternoon to be considered as the next Superintendent of the 42,000-student system to the other board members, Dr. Nakia Edwards, an Assistant Commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Education, became the early “common sense” favorite. And, at first glance, she has ... (click for more)

Sports

Trojans Beat Eagles 4-3 On Couch's Walk-Off Single In Seventh

Signal Mountain rolled into Saturday afternoon’s high school baseball game against Soddy-Daisy riding a nine-game winning streak. The Eagles outscored the last six opponents in the streak by a combined 87-15, including a 26-2 rout of Red Bank just prior to taking on the Trojans. Soddy-Daisy used five pitchers to contain the Eagles, overcame a solid start by Signal Mountain ... (click for more)

Thompson Romps To Win In Chickamauga Chase

Nobody would have blamed Christian Thompson if he had decided to take it easy Saturday morning and simply enjoy running the 49 th annual Chickamauga Chase. After all, the 28-year-old Fleet Feet sales associate averaged 5:29 per mile in finishing 29 th overall in the Boston Marathon just five days ago with a world-classed time of 2:23:51. Admitting that his legs were just ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors