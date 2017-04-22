Severe Storms Rake Chattanooga Area; Flash Flooding Possible

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Scene at Cooper Road - photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

Severe storms raked through the Chattanooga area on Saturday.

Sale Creek was one of the hardest hit areas.

Storm damage on Cooper Road included two crushed cars. Trees were on homes and railroad tracks that are the main line between Chattanooga and Cincinnati.

Cooper Road is near Lake Chickamauga.

There was also damage along Providence Road at Sale Creek.

With more thunderstorms on the way, a flash flood watch was in effect through Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said:

"A frontal boundary will remain across the area this evening focusing the very moist and unstable air-mass to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding possible.



"An upper level storm system will move across the southern Appalachians late tonight and Sunday producing another round of showers and embedded storms. Heavy rainfall will once again be

possible over the already saturated ground conditions. The heavy rains could lead to additional flash flooding."







