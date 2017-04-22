FBI Says Same Man Who Robbed Chattanooga Bank Held Up Georgia Bank

Saturday, April 22, 2017

David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Renae McDermott, special agent in charge, FBI Knoxville, requests the public's assistance in its efforts to identify the individual responsible for a November 2016 armed bank robbery at Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a December, 2016 bank robbery at Sandy Springs, Ga.

On Nov. 21, 2016, at approximately 11:57 a.m., law enforcement agencies responded to an armed bank robbery at the First Citizens Bank, 1611 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga. Reports indicate that a man entered First Citizens Bank, brandished a large silver and black semi-automatic handgun. The suspect wore a surgical or respirator type mask around his neck and witnesses observed the suspect getting into a vehicle described as a 2009 – 2013 charcoal grey four door Acura TSX driven by a black female wearing a red baseball cap. The female was described as being in her late 20’s with a small build.

On Dec. 28, 2016, at approximately 4:26 p.m., a lone black male entered the Wells Fargo Bank, at 124 Glen Ridge Point Parkway, Sandy Springs, Georgia, and, while brandishing a silver semi-automatic handgun, announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the bank on foot without further incident.

The robber is described as being a black male, late 20’s to late 30’s in age, 5’5” in height, 155 lbs., thin build, low cut hair style, and wearing all black clothing, a black baseball hat, gloves, and a white surgical/dust mask over his face.

This case is being worked by the Sandy Springs P.D. and the FBI Knoxville and Atlanta Field Offices. Anyone with information in this matter should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404 577-8477.