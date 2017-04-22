 Sunday, April 23, 2017 63.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


FBI Says Same Man Who Robbed Chattanooga Bank Held Up Georgia Bank

Saturday, April 22, 2017

David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Renae McDermott, special agent in charge, FBI Knoxville, requests the public's assistance in its efforts to identify the individual responsible for a November 2016 armed bank robbery at Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a December, 2016 bank robbery at Sandy Springs, Ga.

On Nov. 21, 2016, at approximately 11:57 a.m., law enforcement agencies responded to an armed bank robbery at the First Citizens Bank, 1611 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga. Reports indicate that a man entered First Citizens Bank, brandished a large silver and black semi-automatic handgun. The suspect wore a surgical or respirator type mask around his neck and witnesses observed the suspect getting into a vehicle described as a 2009 – 2013 charcoal grey four door Acura TSX driven by a black female wearing a red baseball cap.  The female was described as being in her late 20’s with a small build.

On Dec. 28, 2016, at approximately 4:26 p.m., a lone black male entered the Wells Fargo Bank, at 124 Glen Ridge Point Parkway, Sandy Springs, Georgia, and, while brandishing a silver semi-automatic handgun, announced a robbery. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the bank on foot without further incident.

The robber is described as being a black male, late 20’s to late 30’s in age, 5’5” in height, 155 lbs., thin build, low cut hair style, and wearing all black clothing, a black baseball hat, gloves, and a white surgical/dust mask over his face.

This case is being worked by the Sandy Springs P.D. and the FBI Knoxville and Atlanta Field Offices. Anyone with information in this matter should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404 577-8477.


April 22, 2017

FBI Says Same Man Who Robbed Chattanooga Bank Held Up Georgia Bank

April 22, 2017

PHOTOS: Covenant College Restores Historic Tower

April 22, 2017

Wilson County Woman Arrested, Charged With Solicitation To Commit Murder


David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Renae McDermott, special agent in charge, FBI Knoxville, requests the public's assistance in its efforts ... (click for more)

As part of a renovation of the 1928 Castle in the Clouds costing almost $20 million, Covenant College restored the 10-story-high tower. It once was a tourist attraction offering amazing views. (click for more)

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Lebanon woman who is charged with trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

FBI Says Same Man Who Robbed Chattanooga Bank Held Up Georgia Bank

David J. LeValley, special agent in charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Renae McDermott, special agent in charge, FBI Knoxville, requests the public's assistance in its efforts to identify the individual responsible for a November 2016 armed bank robbery at Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a December, 2016 bank robbery at Sandy Springs, Ga. On Nov. 21, 2016, at ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Covenant College Restores Historic Tower

As part of a renovation of the 1928 Castle in the Clouds costing almost $20 million, Covenant College restored the 10-story-high tower. It once was a tourist attraction offering amazing views. (click for more)

Opinion

No Tax-Supported Entity Should Get Secrecy In Spending

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Dr. Edwards The One?

Just hours after the chairman of the Hamilton County School Board emailed a list of 14 candidates on Friday afternoon to be considered as the next Superintendent of the 42,000-student system to the other board members, Dr. Nakia Edwards, an Assistant Commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Education, became the early “common sense” favorite. And, at first glance, she has ... (click for more)

Sports

Trojans Beat Eagles 4-3 On Couch's Walk-Off Single In Seventh

Signal Mountain rolled into Saturday afternoon’s high school baseball game against Soddy-Daisy riding a nine-game winning streak. The Eagles outscored the last six opponents in the streak by a combined 87-15, including a 26-2 rout of Red Bank just prior to taking on the Trojans. Soddy-Daisy used five pitchers to contain the Eagles, overcame a solid start by Signal Mountain ... (click for more)

Thompson Romps To Win In Chickamauga Chase

Nobody would have blamed Christian Thompson if he had decided to take it easy Saturday morning and simply enjoy running the 49 th annual Chickamauga Chase. After all, the 28-year-old Fleet Feet sales associate averaged 5:29 per mile in finishing 29 th overall in the Boston Marathon just five days ago with a world-classed time of 2:23:51. Admitting that his legs were just ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors