Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, April 23, 2017

ANDERSON, KEVIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BALTIMORE, MICHAEL JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • FORGERY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
COBB, KRISTIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DARDEN, ROLAND DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/03/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DAVENPORT, STEPHON KORIYELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DILLON, JOSHUA LABRUCE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOOLSBY, MICHAEL S
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000

GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HODGE, WENDY KAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
HOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOWARD, DANIEL LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
INGRAM, GEORGE WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, BLAKE J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JORDAN, ANGELA YVONE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/03/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

KAPLAN, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KINDIGAR, ELIZABETH GRACE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/12/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KITCHEN, KELLY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
LEWIS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/30/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LUSK, HARRY T
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MASSENGALE, HALYE NIKHOL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
MCCOOL, NORMA JAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
ODANIEL, RANDY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PAUPP, MATTHEW BARAK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PRATT, EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
QUARLES, JESSICA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
RIVERA, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/13/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
ROBINSON, WILLIS H
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCOTT, RONALD E
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIVELS, FREDERICK EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SUTTLES, MONTI ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, PAMELA RENA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMPSON, ALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAMMELL, DESMOND LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING





