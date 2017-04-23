Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, KEVIN MICHAEL

1056 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BALTIMORE, MICHAEL JUNIOR

3217 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK

1425 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BEASON, WILLIAM C

883 PONDAROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

BIRT, CHIQUITA MACHELLE

2214 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)

---

COBB, KRISTIE NICOLE

606 KIRK RD RAINSVILLE, 35986

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CORMIER, KEVIN FRANCIS

10280 LOT C DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CROCKETT, JACOB DAVID

4229 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

DARDEN, ROLAND DEWAYNE

1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

DAVENPORT, STEPHON KORIYELL

805 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

DILLON, JOSHUA LABRUCE

8206 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT

6932 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

GOOLSBY, MICHAEL S

1300 TUNNEL BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE

4700 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE

3600 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HODGE, WENDY KAY

214 FLORA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

INGRAM, GEORGE WILLARD

2 E WATERING STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JOHNSON, BLAKE J

1171 KIMBERLY DRIVE GOODLETTSVILLE, 37072

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

JORDAN, ANGELA YVONE

2704 SHEPHERD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN

2416 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

KAPLAN, ANDREW MICHAEL

122 SWEETWATER ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

KINDIGAR, ELIZABETH GRACE

4619 DELASHMENT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

KIRBY, LISA ELAINE

116 BOYD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

KITCHEN, KELLY LOUISE

111 1ST STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500

---

LEWIS, JAMES LEE

2105 SHARP STREET AT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

LUSK, HARRY T

3664 IDLEWILD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

---

MASSENGALE, HALYE NIKHOL

509 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $500

---

NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS

2136 TIMBER TRACE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

ODANIEL, RANDY ALLEN

3303 LAMAR AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

HARASSMENT

---

PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON

4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PRATT, EMMANUEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

PRESTON, DANIEL JAMES

105 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

QUARLES, JESSICA RYAN

175 CORBIN MEADOWS LANE LOT 1 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR

7934 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, KEVIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/31/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BALTIMORE, MICHAEL JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/29/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000

FORGERY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED COBB, KRISTIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DARDEN, ROLAND DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/03/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA DAVENPORT, STEPHON KORIYELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DILLON, JOSHUA LABRUCE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/20/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GOOLSBY, MICHAEL S

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HODGE, WENDY KAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOWARD, DANIEL LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE INGRAM, GEORGE WILLARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, BLAKE J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JORDAN, ANGELA YVONE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/03/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

KAPLAN, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KINDIGAR, ELIZABETH GRACE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/12/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KITCHEN, KELLY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500 LEWIS, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/30/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS LUSK, HARRY T

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/17/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC MASSENGALE, HALYE NIKHOL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 MCCOOL, NORMA JAN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/29/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 ODANIEL, RANDY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PAUPP, MATTHEW BARAK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/06/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PRATT, EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION QUARLES, JESSICA RYAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) RIVERA, SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/13/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES ROBINSON, WILLIS H

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SCOTT, RONALD E

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/29/1969

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SIVELS, FREDERICK EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/06/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SUTTLES, MONTI ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA