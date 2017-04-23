Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, KEVIN MICHAEL
1056 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BALTIMORE, MICHAEL JUNIOR
3217 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK
1425 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BEASON, WILLIAM C
883 PONDAROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
BIRT, CHIQUITA MACHELLE
2214 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
---
COBB, KRISTIE NICOLE
606 KIRK RD RAINSVILLE, 35986
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CORMIER, KEVIN FRANCIS
10280 LOT C DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CROCKETT, JACOB DAVID
4229 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
DARDEN, ROLAND DEWAYNE
1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
DAVENPORT, STEPHON KORIYELL
805 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
DILLON, JOSHUA LABRUCE
8206 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT
6932 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GOOLSBY, MICHAEL S
1300 TUNNEL BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE
4700 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
3600 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HODGE, WENDY KAY
214 FLORA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
INGRAM, GEORGE WILLARD
2 E WATERING STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, BLAKE J
1171 KIMBERLY DRIVE GOODLETTSVILLE, 37072
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JORDAN, ANGELA YVONE
2704 SHEPHERD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN
2416 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
KAPLAN, ANDREW MICHAEL
122 SWEETWATER ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KINDIGAR, ELIZABETH GRACE
4619 DELASHMENT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KIRBY, LISA ELAINE
116 BOYD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KITCHEN, KELLY LOUISE
111 1ST STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
---
LEWIS, JAMES LEE
2105 SHARP STREET AT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
LUSK, HARRY T
3664 IDLEWILD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
---
MASSENGALE, HALYE NIKHOL
509 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS
2136 TIMBER TRACE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
ODANIEL, RANDY ALLEN
3303 LAMAR AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
---
PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON
4405 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PRATT, EMMANUEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PRESTON, DANIEL JAMES
105 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
QUARLES, JESSICA RYAN
175 CORBIN MEADOWS LANE LOT 1 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
7934 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
ROBINSON, WILLIS H
2009 SHERMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SALAZAR-MIRELES, JUAN ANTONIO
8893 AUSWOOD DRIVE RIVERDALE, 30274
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN
6526 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SCOTT, RONALD E
9207 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIVELS, FREDERICK EUGENE
3200 South St Chattanooga, 374111340
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, JOHN DAVID
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SUTTLES, MONTI ANTONIO
4425 FAGAN STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, PAMELA RENA
718 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THOMPSON, ALVIN LEE
34 BROCK DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 307252638
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TRAMMELL, DESMOND LEBRON
803 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102108
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, KEVIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BALTIMORE, MICHAEL JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1000
- FORGERY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|COBB, KRISTIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DARDEN, ROLAND DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/03/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|DAVENPORT, STEPHON KORIYELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DILLON, JOSHUA LABRUCE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GOOLSBY, MICHAEL S
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GRASHAM, KIMBERLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HODGE, WENDY KAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOWARD, DANIEL LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|INGRAM, GEORGE WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, BLAKE J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, ANGELA YVONE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/03/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|KAPLAN, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KINDIGAR, ELIZABETH GRACE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/12/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KITCHEN, KELLY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
|
|LEWIS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/30/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|LUSK, HARRY T
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
|
|MASSENGALE, HALYE NIKHOL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCCOOL, NORMA JAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NORRIS, ANDREW THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ODANIEL, RANDY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PAUPP, MATTHEW BARAK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, JONATHAN BRENTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PRATT, EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|QUARLES, JESSICA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|RIVERA, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/13/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|ROBINSON, WILLIS H
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SARTAN, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SCOTT, RONALD E
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SIVELS, FREDERICK EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SUTTLES, MONTI ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, PAMELA RENA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, ALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/12/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TRAMMELL, DESMOND LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/22/2017
Charge(s):
|