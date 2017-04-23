 Sunday, April 23, 2017 60.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Angela Faye Parker, 50, Arrested In Stabbing On Glass Street

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Angela Faye Parker, 50, was arrested early Sunday morning after stabbing a person.

Chattanooga Police responded to 2302 Glass Street at 12:15 a.m. to an assault. The victim and Ms. Parker were both patrons of the Pay-Pay Lounge.
 
The victim advised that she was physically attacked and maced by Ms. Parker in the restroom. Upon arriving home for the evening, the victim noticed that she was suffering from a stab wound.
The victim sought medical treatment at a local hospital and notified the Chattanooga Police Department. The victim is considered to be in stable condition.
 
Investigators interviewed Ms. Parker and she was arrested at approximately 3:15 a.m. She faces charges of aggravated assault and attempted first-degree murder.


April 23, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 22, 2017

Severe Storms Rake Chattanooga Area; Flash Flooding Possible

April 22, 2017

Body Believed To Be A Woman Is Found On Lookout Mountain


Opinion

No Tax-Supported Entity Should Get Secrecy In Spending

Roy Exum: Is Dr. Edwards The One?

Sports

Trojans Beat Eagles 4-3 On Couch's Walk-Off Single In Seventh

Thompson Romps To Win In Chickamauga Chase

