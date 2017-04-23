Angela Faye Parker, 50, Arrested In Stabbing On Glass Street

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Angela Faye Parker, 50, was arrested early Sunday morning after stabbing a person.

Chattanooga Police responded to 2302 Glass Street at 12:15 a.m. to an assault. The victim and Ms. Parker were both patrons of the Pay-Pay Lounge.

The victim and Ms. Parker were both patrons of the Pay-Pay Lounge. The victim sought medical treatment at a local hospital and notified the Chattanooga Police Department. The victim is considered to be in stable condition. The victim advised that she was physically attacked and maced by Ms. Parker in the restroom. Upon arriving home for the evening, the victim noticed that she was suffering from a stab wound.

Investigators interviewed Ms. Parker and she was arrested at approximately 3:15 a.m. She faces charges of a ggravated a ssault and attempted first-degree murder.