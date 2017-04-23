 Monday, April 24, 2017 71.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Angela Faye Shepherd, 50, Arrested In Stabbing On Glass Street

Sunday, April 23, 2017
Angela Faye Shepherd (formerly Parker), 50, was arrested early Sunday morning after stabbing another female.

Chattanooga Police responded to 2302 Glass Street at 12:15 a.m. to an assault. The victim, Dionne Parker, and Ms. Shepherd were both patrons of the Pay-Pay Lounge. Ms. Shepherd was formerly married to the current husband of Ms. Parker.
 
The victim advised that she was physically attacked and maced by Ms. Shepherd in the restroom after a verbal altercation. She said Ms. Shepherd followed her out of the restroom and tried to attack her again, but a bouncer intervened.
 
Upon arriving home for the evening, the victim said her sister, Sylvia Mack, noticed that she had blood on her shirt and was suffering from a stab wound. The victim sought medical treatment at Memorial Hospital and notified the Chattanooga Police Department. The victim is considered to be in stable condition. However, the hospital staff "could not clarify if her injuries were deemed life-threatening." 
 
Investigators interviewed Ms. Shepherd and she was arrested at approximately 3:15 a.m. She faces charges of aggravated assault and attempted first-degree murder.


Catoosa County Arrest Report For April 14-20

Businessman Bill Lee Announces Candidacy For Tennessee Governor

Parts Of Riverpark Temporarily Closed Due To Rainfall


Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for April 14-20. (click for more)

Conservative Williamson County businessman Bill Lee announced on Monday that he is running for governor of Tennessee as a Republican. “I love Tennessee, and I can’t wait to get this campaign ... (click for more)

Parts of the Riverpark are temporarily closed due to rainfall. They include the entire trail behind Chattanooga State, a ll fishing piers, the main boat ramp and trail near the boat ramp. ... (click for more)


Businessman Bill Lee Announces Candidacy For Tennessee Governor

Conservative Williamson County businessman Bill Lee announced on Monday that he is running for governor of Tennessee as a Republican. “I love Tennessee, and I can’t wait to get this campaign started and get out on the road,” said Mr. Lee, chairman of Franklin-based Lee Company. “Over the next year and a half, I will travel the state to engage Tennesseans in a vital conversation ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Tax-Supported Entity Should Get Secrecy In Spending

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Genius Comes This Way

They claim that about 50 years ago there was this special night at the Tivoli Theater. The “Jewel of the South” had been sold out for weeks and about 45 minutes before Louis Armstrong, or whoever, was to appear, incomparable John Robere had pulled out all the stops on “The Mighty Wurlitzer” and the excitement was keen. This tuxedoed dandy – he was even wearing spats – escorted his ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Double Header Cancelled Sunday Due To Heavy Rains

The Lookouts have announced that Sunday's(4/23) double-header has been postponed due to inclement weather, unplayable field conditions and impending forecast.   The team will make up these contests as part of two double headers, one  on Monday  and one  on Tuesday .  Both double headers will start at  5:15 p.m.  and will consist of ... (click for more)

UTC Track Completes In War Eagle Invitational

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore Haley Morris (Lenoir City, Tenn.) topped her personal best in the women’s 3000 meter Steeplechase over the weekend at the War Eagle Invitational.   Morris finished fourth in the steeplechase with a time of 11:48.74, edging her previous top time set in the finals of the 2016 Southern Conference championships.   Also ... (click for more)


