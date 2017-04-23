Angela Faye Shepherd, 50, Arrested In Stabbing On Glass Street

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Angela Faye Shepherd (formerly Parker), 50, was arrested early Sunday morning after stabbing another female.

Chattanooga Police responded to 2302 Glass Street at 12:15 a.m. to an assault. The victim, Dionne Parker, and Ms. Shepherd were both patrons of the Pay-Pay Lounge. Ms. Shepherd was formerly married to the current husband of Ms. Parker.

The victim advised that she was physically attacked and maced by Ms. Shepherd in the restroom after a verbal altercation. She said Ms. Shepherd followed her out of the restroom and tried to attack her again, but a bouncer intervened.

Upon arriving home for the evening, the victim said her sister, Sylvia Mack, noticed that she had blood on her shirt and was suffering from a stab wound. The victim sought medical treatment at Memorial Hospital and notified the Chattanooga Police Department. The victim is considered to be in stable condition. However, the hospital staff "could not clarify if her injuries were deemed life-threatening."

Investigators interviewed Ms. Shepherd and she was arrested at approximately 3:15 a.m. She faces charges of a ggravated a ssault and attempted first-degree murder.