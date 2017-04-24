Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, April 24, 2017

BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE BENNETT, WILLIAM GLASCOE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRUTCHER, JAVARES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) DIXIE, DAMARCUS JARON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOZIER, KENTA CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS ELLISON, ROBERT FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION FLOYD, JENNY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GARDINO, CODY DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GRANT, JACOB CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/24/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GUTIERREZ-GARCIA, GERZON VIZIEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

HAWKINS, TYRONE DESHON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE HELTON, NICHOLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/25/1980

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HOLMAN, GREGORY BLAYER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

RAPE ICE, DAMIONE DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT JONES, GREGORY D

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 500

THEFT OF PROPERTY KING, CHRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEE, CHARLES GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOWELL, KEMONTI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NASH, MISTI FORREST

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

ORMSBY, DALE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAEZ-PACHECO, RAUL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE POTTINGER, ERRIEL CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAAB, WIELAND W

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RICHARDSON, CHASITY N

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/16/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/27/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHEPHERD, ANGELA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER WHITE, KELLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT