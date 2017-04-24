Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE
1704 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BENNETT, WILLIAM GLASCOE
7235 AVENTINE WAY APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 374214185
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
4912 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRUTCHER, JAVARES
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DIXIE, DAMARCUS JARON
4307 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOZIER, KENTA CORTEZ
819 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112317
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
ELLISON, ROBERT FRANKLIN
5804 GRASS HOPPER RD. BIRCHWOOD, 00000
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FLOYD, JENNY LYNN
10904 DAFFODILL CR. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GARDINO, CODY DUSTIN
126 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRANT, JACOB CHRISTIAN
20 DOGWOOD DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GUTIERREZ-GARCIA, GERZON VIZIEL
1417 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INDECENCY
HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAWKINS, TYRONE DESHON
41 CLEVELAND CT CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HELTON, NICHOLE LYNN
5420 SAINT ELMO CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOLMAN, BAILEY DARLENE
336 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLMAN, GREGORY BLAYER
336 BRANCHWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RAPE
HOWARD, DANIEL LEWIS
7425 MOSES RD HIXSON, 373432136
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ICE, DAMIONE DEJUAN
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
JONES, GREGORY D
6003 ARLENA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KING, CHRISTINA RENEE
5929 Browntown Rd Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEE, CHARLES GREGORY
7590 JAMES BOWMAN TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN
8887 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCOOL, NORMA JAN
316 GREEN GORGE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCDOWELL, KEMONTI
1108 N. HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NASH, MISTI FORREST
892 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
1369 SOLAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAEZ-PACHECO, RAUL
1904 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PAUPP, MATTHEW BARAK
1951 WEST 6TH BROOKLYN, 11223
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POTTINGER, ERRIEL CHRISTINE
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 546 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAAB, WIELAND W
256 OAK BRANCH DRIVE GREENVILLE, 29681
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RICHARDSON, CHASITY N
712 1ST AVE TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERA, SAMUEL
3542 MANA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
173 SAGE BRUSH LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN
3940 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
259 SCHOOL ROAD DECATUR, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHEPHERD, ANGELA FAYE
2600 CANNON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
WHITE, KELLY LYNN
221 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS, TRALEESHA D
1708 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITCHER, FERRIS JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
