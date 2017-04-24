Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Monday, April 24, 2017 56.5°F   drizzle   Light Drizzle

Monday, April 24, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BENNETT, WILLIAM GLASCOE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUTCHER, JAVARES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DIXIE, DAMARCUS JARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOZIER, KENTA CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
ELLISON, ROBERT FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FLOYD, JENNY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GARDINO, CODY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRANT, JACOB CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/24/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GUTIERREZ-GARCIA, GERZON VIZIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

HAWKINS, TYRONE DESHON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HELTON, NICHOLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/25/1980
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOLMAN, GREGORY BLAYER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
ICE, DAMIONE DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
JONES, GREGORY D
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 500
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KING, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEE, CHARLES GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDOWELL, KEMONTI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NASH, MISTI FORREST
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT

ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAEZ-PACHECO, RAUL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POTTINGER, ERRIEL CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAAB, WIELAND W
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RICHARDSON, CHASITY N
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHEPHERD, ANGELA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
WHITE, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLIAMS, TRALEESHA D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITCHER, FERRIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/15/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC


