Monday, April 24, 2017

TDOT Maintenance has closed SR 319 (Hixson Pike) near Armstrong Road in Soddy Daisy due to a slope slide.

The slope above the roadway is moving, and several trees have fallen across the road. Due to darkness it is impossible to see what the slope is doing.

As a safety precaution TDOT Maintenance has closed the affected area and will return at daylight to assess the situation.

Message boards warning motorists of the closure are in place.