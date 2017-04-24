2 Shot On W. 37th Street Early Monday Morning

Monday, April 24, 2017

Theresa Farris Greene , 35, and Corey Thompson, 31, were shot early Monday morning.

Chattanooga Police were called at 1:15 a.m. to a person shot on the 1000 block of West 37th St. Upon arrival, police located two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Chattanooga Police were called at 1:15 a.m. to a person shot on the 1000 block of West 37th St. Upon arrival, police located two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were able to secure the scene and interview the victims. Preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting may have involved the sale of narcotics.

There is no suspect information at this time. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident and are following all leads.