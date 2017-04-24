Holman Charged With Raping Woman While She Was In Bed With Her Live-In Boyfriend

Monday, April 24, 2017

Police have charged Gregory Blayer Holman with raping a woman while she was in bed sleeping with her live-in boyfriend.

Holman, 26, of 336 Branchwood Circle, Hixson, admitted rubbing the woman's breasts and buttocks and inserting his fingers in her private area. He said he was drunk and did not remember much of the incident on Sunday at an apartment at the foot of Walden's Ridge.

When police arrived, Holman was pointed out as the male wearing an Alabama shirt and no shoes, standing beside the apartment building.

The boyfriend said Holman is a mutual friend of him and his girlfriend. He said he was among those at a social gathering on Saturday night at their apartment.

Holman was allowed to stay over and sleep on the couch because he was intoxicated.

The girlfriend said she woke up at 6:30 a.m. and found that Holman was lying on the floor by their bed with his fingers inserted in her private area. She said she remembered that he had touched her breasts and buttocks. She believes he was also kissing her breasts.

She said at first she thought it was her boyfriend touching her. When she realized it was Holman, she got out of bed and left the room.

The boyfriend then awoke and kicked Holman out of the apartment.

Holman said he had been intoxicated, "but that did not give an excuse for his actions."