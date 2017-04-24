Man Charged In Brutal Attack On Girlfriend Is Now Charged With Warning Her Not To Come To Court

Monday, April 24, 2017

A Soddy Daisy man charged with a brutal attack on his girlfriend is now charged with warning her not to come to court.

Michael Scott Strader, 30, is charged with coercion of a witness.

He earlier was charged with attempted second-degree murder after his girlfriend said he attacked her with his fists, a beer can, a fork, windshield wiper fluid,a brick and a heavy barbell.

The girlfriend said Strader called her and told her, "I'm not going to see you tomorrow am I? You have to stay away from any kind of court system, you understand me?"

Police said Strader also told her, "They're gonna subpoena you and keep subpoenaing ya, but as long as you.

.." She interrupted to tell him she got served papers at her grandmother's.

Strader said, "Under no circumstances can you show up because if you do I'm going to prison.

"Stay off the road, make sure you stay off the road until this is over."

In the earlier incident, the girlfriend said Strader became angry when she was slow getting him another beer. She said he had already consumed nine beers along with half a large bottle of tequila.

The incident happened on Feb. 24 at 13011 Bellacoola Dr. at the home of Shrader's parents.

The victim was initially taken to the emergency room at Rhea County Hospital, then was moved to Erlanger Hospital.

An officer who saw her in the emergency room at Erlanger said she was on a stretcher and in a head brace. He said, "She was in obvious pain and discomfort. She was evaluated for serious head, neck, facial, shoulder, arm, hand, chest, abdominal, leg, knee and foot pain."

The woman said she was alone with Shrader after his parents went shopping. She said Shrader is a life-long alcoholic and has had four DUIs.

She said when she was slow in getting the beer that he pushed her, turned her body, then hit her with a closed fist. She said she hit him back in defense.

The woman said he grew angrier and hit her in the back of the head. She said he threw a fork at her and cursed her when she tried to leave.

She said he would not let her go, instead grabbing her by the back of her shirt and tearing it. He then threw her to the floor and pushed her head into the floor.

The woman said while she was on the floor he had his foot on her neck. She said he punched her twice in the head. She said she was able to make it downstairs, but he threw a beer can at her, soaking her with beer.

She said he followed her downstairs and head butted her onto the couch. He kicked her in the hip, causing her to fall to the floor. She said she got to her knees and made it to the screen door, but he followed her and kicked her from behind.

The female got outside and was trying to make it to his car when she was kicked again. He threw a brick at her that struck her in the calf.

She said he picked up workout equipment to use as a weapon. She was struck three times by a barbell with 10-pound weights on each side, including twice in the head. He threw the barbell "like a javelin" and it hit her side. He then picked up a dumbbell and hit her four times - in the back of the head, twice in the side, and in the legs.

She said she was able to pull out a knife and cut him to try to defend herself.

She said she lost consciousness three times during the attack, including when she was outside. She said while she was unconscious that Shrader dragged her by the hair back into the house. She said she came to as he was looking for his keys.

He told her he was going to drag her in the road by the stop sign and then run over her with his car.

She said, while he was looking for his keys, that she was able to get outside. She said, despite being in intense pain, she ran down the road.

She encounter Shrader's father and step-mother. The step-mother took her to the hospital in Dayton.

The officer said the woman had large bruising on her left arm. Her face was bruised and swollen, especially around her jaw. Her hips were swollen and had wounds that broke the skin. There were abrasions on her abdomen and both shoulders were bruised.