Monday, April 24, 2017

Parts of the Riverpark are temporarily closed due to rainfall.

They include the entire trail behind Chattanooga State, all fishing piers, the main boat ramp and trail near the boat ramp. Access to South Chickamauga Creek from Lost Mound is flooded beneath the Amnicola Highway Bridge and the trail is closed in that area. From the Rowing Center (Citgo Creek Bridge) to Manker Patten area is also closed.

Other sections have minor impacts with further closures possible depending on the water levels.