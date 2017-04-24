Trenton, Ga., Woman Gets Workhouse Time, Lengthy Supervised Probation In Hit-And-Run Death Of Man On Moped

 Monday, April 24, 2017 64.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


A Trenton, Ga. woman was given a four-year sentence following a lengthy hearing in the December 2012 hit-and-run death of a man in St. Elmo.

Betty Mundy will serve 11 months and 29 days of the sentence in the workhouse and then be under a lengthy supervised probation, Judge Barry Steelman said.  She was charged in the death of 56-year-old David Joe Bruce.

She pleaded guilty earlier to vehicular homicide by recklessness and reckless aggravated assault.

She was given concurrent sentences of four years and three years.  She will have 15 years of supervised release.  

Prosecutor Kate Lavery had asked for consecutive prison sentences, but that was denied.

Judge Steelman said if he gave the maximum six years in prison that she would likely be released in about two years on probation.  He said he could better protect the public and monitor her with the long period of supervised release.

Her attorney, Ben McGowan, said Ms. Mundy had gotten in no further trouble while on bond since the incident.  He said she has not driven since then.

Judge Steelman ordered that she continue to not drive.

Prosecutor Lavery said Ms. Mundy had a DUI in 1981 and another in Georgia in 2010.  She said after the second DUI, she ran off the road twice before the fatal wreck in St. Elmo.

She said she had abused marijuana and had illegal drugs in her system at the time of the fatality.

The prosecutor said Ms. Mundy was speeding and focusing on food she was eating at the time of the crash.  The moped went under her car and the victim's body was thrown into her windshield, breaking it.

The prosecutor said Ms. Mundy drove around the wreck scene, while almost hitting a car coming in the other direction.


Governor Bill Haslam on Monday praised passage of the IMPROVE Act, a key piece of his NextTennessee legislative plan. He said it "gives the largest tax cut in Tennessee history and makes the ... (click for more)

The U.S. Senate voted 87 to 11 on Monday to confirm former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as United States Secretary of Agriculture Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Governor Perdue is well-qualified ... (click for more)

Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a former caregiver who is charged with identity theft, abuse or neglect ... (click for more)


Governor Bill Haslam on Monday praised passage of the IMPROVE Act, a key piece of his NextTennessee legislative plan. He said it "gives the largest tax cut in Tennessee history and makes the state more competitive in recruiting manufacturing jobs while delivering a safe, reliable and debt-free transportation network for the next generation of Tennesseans." Governor Haslam said, ... (click for more)

The U.S. Senate voted 87 to 11 on Monday to confirm former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as United States Secretary of Agriculture Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Governor Perdue is well-qualified to lead the Department of Agriculture: He’s a farmer, a veterinarian, and a former governor. I look forward to working with him to support agriculture and rural development programs, ... (click for more)

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

They claim that about 50 years ago there was this special night at the Tivoli Theater. The “Jewel of the South” had been sold out for weeks and about 45 minutes before Louis Armstrong, or whoever, was to appear, incomparable John Robere had pulled out all the stops on “The Mighty Wurlitzer” and the excitement was keen. This tuxedoed dandy – he was even wearing spats – escorted his ... (click for more)

(Story will be updated) Strong defense meant more for Ooltewah than any other aspect of Monday’s key District 5-3A prep baseball game against Walker Valley at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field. ** Owls center fielder Jake Sullivan made an ESPN-worthy diving catch in left-center that probably saved two runs in the first inning. ** Pitcher Daniel Willie picked off a Mustangs runner ... (click for more)

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore Haley Morris (Lenoir City, Tenn.) topped her personal best in the women’s 3000 meter Steeplechase over the weekend at the War Eagle Invitational.   Morris finished fourth in the steeplechase with a time of 11:48.74, edging her previous top time set in the finals of the 2016 Southern Conference championships.   Also ... (click for more)


