Officials React To Sonny Perdue's Appointment To Serve As Secretary Of Agriculture

Monday, April 24, 2017

The U.S. Senate voted 87 to 11 on Monday to confirm former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as United States Secretary of Agriculture

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Governor Perdue is well-qualified to lead the Department of Agriculture: He’s a farmer, a veterinarian, and a former governor. I look forward to working with him to support agriculture and rural development programs, which are important to Tennessee farmers, families, and businesses.” Senator Alexander said.

Senator Bob Corker said, “As a farmer, an agribusiness owner, and a former governor, Secretary Perdue has decades of experience and understands the challenges facing American farmers,” said Corker. “I was proud to support his nomination and am confident he will work tirelessly to help rural communities thrive while also ensuring the safety of our country’s food supply.”

Rep. Tom Graves said, “As Agriculture Secretary, Governor Perdue will be a strong voice for our nation’s farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses, and an effective leader for this important department. He is the first Secretary of Agriculture from Georgia, and I know he will make us proud.”

Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, congratulated his first cousin upon the Senate confirmation. Senator Perdue presided over the vote and voted present.

Senator Perdue said, “I rise tonight to speak briefly about our new Secretary of Agriculture, my first cousin, Sonny Perdue. I grew up with this man. I probably know too much about him but we won’t go there tonight.

"He grew up on a farm, he became a doctor of veterinary medicine, and served in the Air Force. He had an ag business for the past 40 years. He and I have been in business together. 

 

"I've seen his integrity and his responsibility all my life. He became the first Republican Governor in over 135 years in our state of Georgia, just 15 years ago.He served two terms. He created The Commission for a New Georgia, and started an economic development focus in our state that has carried on for the last 15 years.It has yielded the fact that our state today, by independent reports, is the best state in the country in which to do business. 

 

"Tonight, he has been confirmed as our next Secretary of Agriculture and I could not be more proud for him, for our family, but most importantly, for our country. I want to be the first in this august body to call my cousin, Sonny Perdue, by his new title, Mr. Secretary.

 

"I believe he is an outstanding candidate. I want to commend the President of the United States for his nomination. I think this is further evidence that this President, Donald J. Trump, is building an outstanding Cabinet with which to change the direction of our country, to get this economy going, to put America back to work again, to re-engage internationally, and to develop a fair and level playing field with the rest of the world economically.

 

"As Secretary of Agriculture, my cousin has a big job. He’s got a big responsibility. I look forward to working with him as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee to make our agriculture, farming, and ranching industries vigorous and strong now, and for future generations.”


