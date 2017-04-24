 Monday, April 24, 2017 64.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Erlanger Has Surge In Revenue; Admissions Up Over 12%

Erlanger Health System reported substantial growth in revenue and effective cost management for the third quarter. Net income from operations of $8.5 million exceeded prior year by $7 million and also exceeded budget by $1.3 million. 

 

The health system had an 8.8 percent increase in total net revenue. Officials said the quarter generated strong EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of $34.

8 million to fund the capital projects associated with the strategic plan and debt service.  

 

Erlanger experienced a dramatic 12.4 percent growth in admissions.  The execution of the new Heart and Lung Institute showed 61 percent growth in heart surgeries from previous year.  Orthopedic inpatient surgeries were 19.4 percent greater than last year, neurosurgery inpatient surgeries 5.6 percent greater than last year, and emergency room admits were 10.3 percent greater than last year.  Erlanger East Hospital exceeded all expectations. 

 

Erlanger Health System President and CEO Kevin M. Spiegel said,Third quarter financial results for Erlanger Health System are unprecedented.”

 

“East nearly tripled prior year volumes,” said Britt Tabor, chief financial officer.

 

“Overall, it was a very strong quarter for inpatient volumes for the entire health system,” he added.

 

Erlanger had a lower-than-budgeted cost per admission.  This decreased cost was managed through productivity gains, supply and drug management and overall standardization. 

 

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, Erlanger has provided $78 million in uncompensated care to the residents of the community.


Governor Haslam Applauds Passage Of IMPROVE Act That Is Headed To His Desk

Officials React To Sonny Perdue's Appointment To Serve As Secretary Of Agriculture

Nashville Caregiver Charged With Forgery, Identity Theft


Governor Bill Haslam on Monday praised passage of the IMPROVE Act, a key piece of his NextTennessee legislative plan. He said it "gives the largest tax cut in Tennessee history and makes the ... (click for more)

The U.S. Senate voted 87 to 11 on Monday to confirm former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as United States Secretary of Agriculture Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Governor Perdue is well-qualified ... (click for more)

Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a former caregiver who is charged with identity theft, abuse or neglect ... (click for more)


Opinion

No Tax-Supported Entity Should Get Secrecy In Spending

A shadowy situation has emerged in Chattanooga with an organization that manages millions of taxpayer dollars with no transparency and such a surprising disregard for accountability that one wonders what it would take to wake up elected officials who are supposedly in charge. Welcome to the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, whose lawyer threatened to sue the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Genius Comes This Way

They claim that about 50 years ago there was this special night at the Tivoli Theater. The “Jewel of the South” had been sold out for weeks and about 45 minutes before Louis Armstrong, or whoever, was to appear, incomparable John Robere had pulled out all the stops on “The Mighty Wurlitzer” and the excitement was keen. This tuxedoed dandy – he was even wearing spats – escorted his ... (click for more)

Sports

Defense Sparkles In Ooltewah's 4-0 Win Vs. Walker Valley

(Story will be updated) Strong defense meant more for Ooltewah than any other aspect of Monday’s key District 5-3A prep baseball game against Walker Valley at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field. ** Owls center fielder Jake Sullivan made an ESPN-worthy diving catch in left-center that probably saved two runs in the first inning. ** Pitcher Daniel Willie picked off a Mustangs runner ... (click for more)

UTC Track Completes In War Eagle Invitational

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore Haley Morris (Lenoir City, Tenn.) topped her personal best in the women’s 3000 meter Steeplechase over the weekend at the War Eagle Invitational.   Morris finished fourth in the steeplechase with a time of 11:48.74, edging her previous top time set in the finals of the 2016 Southern Conference championships.   Also ... (click for more)


