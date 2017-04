Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE

604 TUNNEL BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

ATCITTY, SHAVAUN RAY

251 Sunrise Ave Nashville, 372112903

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ATKINSON, JANISHA SHOLONTA

3210 BROAD ST APT 77 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

45 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL

2110 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARTER, MICHAEL DARNELL

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARTER, RONALD EDWIN

943 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CASE, KEVIN ANDREW

1744 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CLARK, JIMMY LEE

6307 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

CLAY, HENRY ELLIS

1865 N PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CLELAND, BRUCE BARTON

3840 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CLINE, ALICIA FAYE

167 DURGIN HOLLOW ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METHAMPHMIN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP

181 BUCK DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DANIEL, BRANDI MICHELLE

1847 SNOOPY LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DAVIDSON, TODD MERLE

350 Abigail Tr Deer Lodge, 37726

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECEIVING, POSSESSING & TRANSPORTING ALCOHOL

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

---

DOBBS, MELANIE EVETTE

1 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374022706

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

---

DODD, LENA M

4211 14th Ave Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

---

DUNCAN, THOMAS WILLIAM

180 KILLIAN RD OLD FORT, 37362

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

EVERETT, SHEILA JEAN

1616 E.

47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5---HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE3617 WALMART AVE CHATTAOONGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---HAYDEN, COREY MAURICE351 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041726Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HIGDON, JASON LEE4230 HOWARDVILLE ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC---JACKSON, VICTORIA LEE249 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL3804 THRONWOOD AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JORDAN, JACOB ANTHONY1721 SEQUOYAH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LESLIE, LEVI GARY2210 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM2510 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MCCRARY, AARON DEMOND103 S HOWELL AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT---MERRILL, NICHOLAS PETER5014 CHRISTOPHER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALESIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---MOORE, FRITZ GERALD6348 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MULLINS, KODY ALLEN908 A MURRELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MUNDY, BETTY JEAN445 MICHAELS ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVEHICULAR HOMICIDEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PATTY, ERIK DAVID1254 GREENVIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POSTELL, STANLEY LEBRON1110 QUEENS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIFAILURE TO APPEAR---RICHARDSON, TERIN EUGENE680 BLACKBURN RD APT. 416 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RICKETTS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE1718 BIG LAKE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SIMONDS, ERIN MASSSEY4607 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, STEPHEN ALEXANDER1103 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---SMITH, WENDY NICOLE547 SOUTH CREST RD APT 2 HAMILTON, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STAMEY, CLAUDE DEWAYNE252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---STAMEY, SUZAN FAYE252 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SWANSON, BRITTANY DANIELLE2410 LYNDON AVENUE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---TRAMMEL, RYAN JACOB1805 HIDDEN HARBOR RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---VASQUEZ-MORALES, SILVANO1812 HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WARDEN, RICHARD D727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WOLFE, WAYNE THOMAS680 6TH ST. CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MICHAEL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/29/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT ATCITTY, SHAVAUN RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ATKINSON, JANISHA SHOLONTA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT THEFT OF PROPERTY) BRADLEY, LADARREL NITRELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARTER, MICHAEL DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARTER, RONALD EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/27/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CLARK, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/10/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) CLAY, HENRY ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CLELAND, BRUCE BARTON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, BRANDI MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIDSON, TODD MERLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECEIVING, POSSESSING & TRANSPORTING ALCOHOL

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE DODD, LENA M

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/08/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 DUNCAN, THOMAS WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/02/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EVERETT, SHEILA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5 HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) HAYDEN, COREY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/31/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HIGDON, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC JACKSON, VICTORIA LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/30/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JORDAN, JACOB ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LESLIE, LEVI GARY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCCRARY, AARON DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT MOORE, FRITZ GERALD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/23/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MULLINS, KODY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MUNDY, BETTY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PATTY, ERIK DAVID

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POSTELL, STANLEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

FAILURE TO APPEAR