 Tuesday, April 25, 2017 81.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Couple With Stolen Credit Card

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects in a surveillance video.

The male and female suspects used a stolen credit card and spent more than $200 during their purchase. The stolen credit card was produced on April 9, at the South Wal-mart on Treasury Drive, and the suspects were observed leaving the store on a cruiser style motorcycle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the Crime Tip Line at 423 728-7336, or notify authorities though the Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page.

Information received will be kept confidential.


April 25, 2017

Senator David Perdue Acts To Protect Purple Heart Medals

April 25, 2017

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Couple With Stolen Credit Card

April 25, 2017

Diego Tomas-Tomas, 19, Facing Child Rape Charge


Senator David Perdue is leading the effort in the Senate to protect the Purple Heart and stop second-hand dealers from profiting on the sacrifices of America’s war heroes.   “Many Purple ... (click for more)

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects in a surveillance video. The male and female suspects used a stolen ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said 19-year-old Diego Tomas-Tomas admitted committing a child rape last June. After the Department of Children's Services got involved, he told authorities he "knew it ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Senator David Perdue Acts To Protect Purple Heart Medals

Senator David Perdue is leading the effort in the Senate to protect the Purple Heart and stop second-hand dealers from profiting on the sacrifices of America’s war heroes.   “Many Purple Heart medals are lost and stolen from the original recipient or their family members,” said Senator Perdue. “It is our job to preserve the sacrifices made by our servicewomen and men. To ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Couple With Stolen Credit Card

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects in a surveillance video. The male and female suspects used a stolen credit card and spent more than $200 during their purchase. The stolen credit card was produced on April 9, at the South Wal-mart on Treasury Drive, and the suspects were observed leaving ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Clog Up The Last Remaining Semi-Unobstructed Route Into Town From North Of The River

The proposal to turn Hixson Pike in Riverview into a more pedestrian friendly street is more than absurd.   Let's be honest. This is the last semi-unobstructed route into town from north of the river, due to I-27 construction and the bike lane/parking lot that is North Market Street.  So, now the businesses in Riverview would like parking on this main artery? ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: New Orleans Slaps History

It was balmy and relatively quiet on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans. The flowers of spring were in full flush on Canal Street and, as darkness began to cloak the city, no one was aware that a cadre of police snipers was quietly setting up in a hotel parking garage across from the Liberty Place monument. Shortly after 1 a.m. yesterday morning, a number of large trucks rumbled past ... (click for more)

Sports

Defense, Pitching Sparkle In Owls' 4-0 Win Vs. Mustangs

Strong defense meant more for Ooltewah than any other aspect of Monday’s key District 5-3A prep baseball game against Walker Valley at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field. ** Owls center fielder Jake Sullivan made an ESPN-worthy diving catch in left-center that probably saved two runs in the first inning. ** Pitcher Daniel Willie picked off a Mustangs runner at first base in the ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Ooltewah Shuts Out Walker Valley, 4-0

(click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors