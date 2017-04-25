Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Couple With Stolen Credit Card

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects in a surveillance video.

The male and female suspects used a stolen credit card and spent more than $200 during their purchase. The stolen credit card was produced on April 9, at the South Wal-mart on Treasury Drive, and the suspects were observed leaving the store on a cruiser style motorcycle.



Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the Crime Tip Line at 423 728-7336, or notify authorities though the Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page.

Information received will be kept confidential.