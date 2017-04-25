 Tuesday, April 25, 2017 78.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Randy Boyd Raises Over $1.25 Million At Knoxville Fundraising Event

Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Randy Boyd and his Republican campaign for governor kicked off his statewide fundraising efforts Monday night, raising more than $1.25 million at his first major event in Knoxville. 

The campaign also reported that in addition to the $1.25 million raised from the Knoxville kickoff event, Mr. Boyd has already generated grassroots contributions from voters in 50 of the state’s 95 counties.


“Jenny and I are honored by and deeply grateful to so many friends and supporters for this incredible early support,” Mr. Boyd said. “I’m not a professional politician, so it is very important to me to know that others believe in our vision and plans to make Tennessee THE State of Opportunity…for education, for jobs, and for everyone in our state.  And the generous donations, both from tonight and from so many all across Tennessee, say to me we are on the right track.”

Steve Smith, from Franklin, who serves as Mr. Boyd’s statewide finance chairman thanked the Knoxville event host committee, finance team, and everyone who contributed for making Monday night such a success.

“To raise this much money at our opening event and to already have grassroots donors from over half of all counties in just six weeks is pretty amazing,” Mr. Smith said. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it for a first-time candidate. It is a true testament to Randy’s leadership and the fact that voters are looking for a business leader with proven public service and government experience to lead our state.”

“This is just the beginning. We already have many more events planned and in the works,” Mr. Smith said. “And we are confident that as more Tennesseans get to know Randy, his background and conservative values, and his success in both business and government, others will quickly decide to invest in our campaign.”

An entrepreneur, business and philanthropic leader, Mr. Boyd is the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corporation, which is headquartered in Knoxville. First started out of the back of Mr. Boyd’s van, the company today produces over 4,600 pet products under brand names such as Invisible Fence, PetSafe, and SportDOG. It is a privately held corporation with revenues of approximately $400 million. Mr. Boyd is also owner of Boyd Sports LLC, owner of the Tennessee Smokies Baseball team, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and the Johnson City Cardinals, a rookie league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mr. Boyd also served in Governor Bill Haslam’s cabinet as the state commissioner of Economic and Community Development, and earlier while serving as the governor’s special advisor on Higher Education was the architect of the state’s Drive to 55 workforce development initiative, and the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs to help more young people go to technical or community college tuition-free. 

Mr. Boyd and his wife Jenny have been married for 32 years and have two children, Harrison and Thomas, a daughter-in-law Lindsey, and a beloved dog, Oskar.  They reside in Knoxville and are members of Erin Presbyterian Church.

