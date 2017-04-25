Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 14-20:

04-14-17

Korey James McDonough, 26, of 204 South Main Street, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign and probation violation.



04-15-17

Martin Roy Taylor, 53, of 1799 Cynthia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and disorderly house.



Hunter Gregory Smith, 22, of 8805 Pineridge Road, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.





04-16-17Edwin Robles-Jovel, 21, of 45 Noel Lane, Rossville arrested for driving while unlicensed.Christopher Wayne Ellis, 25, of 6018 Graston Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding.Stacey Marie Lofty, 31, of Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of reckless driving and expired registration.04-17-17Jesse Stephens Paradise, 40, of 946 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of loitering and prowling, obstruction of officers, aggravated assault, fugitive from justice and criminal trespass.Sara Anna Carpenter, 36, of 2050 Duncan Road, Lenoir City, TN arrested for criminal trespass.Haley Nicole Bryson, 21, of 69 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.04-18-17Jacob Lee Shelton, 25, of 3407 4th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane, speeding, fugitive from another state.04-19-17Jessie Samuel Simpson, 45, of 925 Hulana Drive, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.Veronica Lynn Parris, 52, of 6010 Wentworth Avenue, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and seat belt violation.04-20-17Yony Alfredo Ferrufino, 33, of 4021 6th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed/never licensed and speeding.Speeding……….8Improper use of turning lane……….2Entering or crossing roadway…………3Driving while license suspended or revoked………5Window tint violation…………2Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident……….1Headlights required………..1Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking school bus……….2Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1Missing/defective tail lights……….1Vehicle turning left………..1Reckless driving……….1Following too closely……….5License required……….2License to be carried and exhibited on demand……….1Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway…………..3Failure to change address/name……….1Failure to obey traffic control devices……….5Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….1U-turns……….1Seat belt violations………..7Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..1