Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 14-20

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 14-20:

04-14-17
Korey James McDonough, 26, of 204 South Main Street, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign and probation violation.

04-15-17
Martin Roy Taylor, 53, of 1799 Cynthia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and disorderly house.

Hunter Gregory Smith, 22, of 8805 Pineridge Road, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.



04-16-17
Edwin Robles-Jovel, 21, of 45 Noel Lane, Rossville arrested for driving while unlicensed.

Christopher Wayne Ellis, 25, of 6018 Graston Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding.

Stacey Marie Lofty, 31, of Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of reckless driving and expired registration.

04-17-17
Jesse Stephens Paradise, 40, of 946 W. Cove Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of loitering and prowling, obstruction of officers, aggravated assault, fugitive from justice and criminal trespass.

Sara Anna Carpenter, 36, of 2050 Duncan Road, Lenoir City, TN arrested for criminal trespass.

Haley Nicole Bryson, 21, of 69 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.

04-18-17
Jacob Lee Shelton, 25, of 3407 4th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane, speeding, fugitive from another state.

04-19-17
Jessie Samuel Simpson, 45, of 925 Hulana Drive, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Veronica Lynn Parris, 52, of 6010 Wentworth Avenue, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and seat belt violation.

04-20-17
Yony Alfredo Ferrufino, 33, of 4021 6th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed/never licensed and speeding.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….8
Improper use of turning lane……….2
Entering or crossing roadway…………3
Driving while license suspended or revoked………5
Window tint violation…………2
Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident……….1
Headlights required………..1
Duty of driver of vehicle meeting or overtaking school bus……….2
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1
Missing/defective tail lights……….1
Vehicle turning left………..1
Reckless driving……….1
Following too closely……….5
License required……….2
License to be carried and exhibited on demand……….1
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway…………..3
Failure to change address/name……….1
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….5
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….1
U-turns……….1
Seat belt violations………..7
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..1



April 25, 2017

