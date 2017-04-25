Teen Shot At Brainerd Tunnel; Gunshot Came From Passing Vehicle

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

A teen was shot in the Brainerd Tunnel on Tuesday afternoon. He was identified as Adrian Williams, 19.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:16 p.m. to a shots fired call at the 2600 block of Bailey Avenue (the tunnel).

At the same time officers were arriving on the scene, the victim walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to confirm that the victim's injuries were related to the the shots fired at the tunnel.

He was driving westbound through the tunnel when he was struck by gunfire from another passing vehicle.

There is no suspect information available.

Westbound traffic from Brainerd Road was diverted for an extended time so that police could establish a crime scene and preserve evidence.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads. If you have information on this incident, call police. You can remain anonymous.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.