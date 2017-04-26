 Wednesday, April 26, 2017 56.6°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, DALLAS JUSTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
BEAMON, TAWANNA DENICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CHILD NEGLECT
BOWLING, LAKITA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, LANCE CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
CARVER, MICHAEL W
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOPER, RENIKA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FREEMAN, CANDICE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
GARNER, PAUL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HALLMAN, DAVID MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/10/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HOLLEY, DAVID VAN - DAMME
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, DAMIEON DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNOWLES, AMBER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARTIN, CIERRA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
MCKINNEY, CRYSTAL ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
MILLER, RHONDA C
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/02/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORGAN, RANDY LEON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURPHY, ANGELA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
NEYMAN, NICHOLAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION
ODONNELL, JOHN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PAUPP, MATTHEW BARAK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION TO FPROBATON ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGEMENT )
PRESTON, DANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ROGERS, LAUREN MONICA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000

SCOTT, MARK THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SOUTH, JAMIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STAMEY, CLAUDE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/11/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, ALEX OLAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TATE, LESLEY ALISON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
TAYLOR, ROGER DALE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
TROXLER, TRAVIS REID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/12/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WASHINGTON, ELIJAH SEBASTIAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000)
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

WHITE, CONNIE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/13/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WILSON, DEBORAH PAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/15/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
YOUNG, JEREMY JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



