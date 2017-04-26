Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BARNETT, DALLAS JUSTON
2011 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
---
BEAMON, TAWANNA DENICE
5014 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHILD NEGLECT
---
BOWLING, LAKITA DIANE
5605 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BOYD, JAMES GARY
27 N.
TULIP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE
1254 GREENBROOK LN Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARTER, LANCE CAMERON
914 FOREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
CLARK, SHADRICK
2816 HIDDEN TRAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
COOPER, RENIKA DENISE
3921 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
7717 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162728
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FREEMAN, CANDICE MICHELLE
247 WOODLAWN CIR FLINTSTONE,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
---
GARNER, PAUL ALEXANDER
1839 LEWISBURG PIKE FRANKLIN, 37064
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC
1504 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRAHAM, STEVEN D
253 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HALLMAN, DAVID MICHAEL
9137 WOOD OAK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL
210 SAND PIPER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HERNANDO, CARLOS
,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HOLLEY, DAVID VAN - DAMME
6009 GIBBS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE
813 W 14th Street Ct Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, DAMIEON DESHUN
3110 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
---
JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
1206 SHERIDAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
JORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD
4121 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
2416 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KNOWLES, AMBER LYNN
24007 77TH AVE EAST MYAKA CITY, 34251
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK
810 CHATTANOOGA RD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTIN, CIERRA MONIQUE
4114 WEBB ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
MCKINNEY, CRYSTAL ANN
1728 EAGLE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
MILLER, RHONDA C
0825 BRYNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MORGAN, RANDY LEON
1154 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURPHY, ANGELA NICHOLE
4305 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374073113
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
NEYMAN, NICHOLAS AARON
2909 WILLIAMSBURG LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
SIMPLE ASSAULT ON POLICE
POSSESSION OF METH
RESISTING ARREST
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
ODONNELL, JOHN JAMES
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PAUPP, MATTHEW BARAK
1951 WEST 6TH BROOKLYN, 11223
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION TO FPROBATON ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGEMENT )
---
PRICE, JEREMY DAVID
4511 PONTIAC DR EAST RIDGE, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
REECE, NICKEY E
222 CLOVER LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROGERS, LAUREN MONICA
4114 WEBB ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
SCOTT, MARK THOMAS
3522 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
SOARES, SCOTT D
5488 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SOUTH, JAMIE ANN
101 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STAMEY, CLAUDE DEWAYNE
252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEWART, ALEX OLAN
2025 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
STEWART, TERRY LAVON
237 LANE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURE OF M
---
TATE, LESLEY ALISON
275 WOODS HOLLOW MILL ROAD DECATAUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
TAYLOR, ROGER DALE
1700 GREENDALE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE
2742 DURBY DOWNS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
TOMAS-TOMAS, DIEGO
1252 PROSPERITY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD RAPE
---
WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA
701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WASHINGTON, ELIJAH SEBASTIAN
7235 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000)
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
WHITE, CONNIE DARLENE
4021 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATT., 37419
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WILSON, DEBORAH PAYNE
1813 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
YOUNG, JEREMY JAMAL
906 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|CARVER, MICHAEL W
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PRESTON, DANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TROXLER, TRAVIS REID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/12/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/25/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
