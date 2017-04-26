2 People Shot In Chattanooga Overnight; Dequan Duke In Serious Condition; Frank Russell Has Minor Injury

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Two people were shot overnight in Chattanooga.

Dequan Jamal Duke, 24, was in serious condition.

Frank Russell, 22, had a minor injury in a separate incident.

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday to a person shot at 2300 Wilson St.

The victim, Dequan Duke, arrived at a local hospital via a personally owned vehicle suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim is listed in serious condition at this time.

There is no suspect information available.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot at the Woodlawn Apartments.

In the second incident, Chattanooga Police responded at 4:12 a.m. to 4510 Rossville Blvd. on a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

As police arrived on the scene they located the victim, Frank Russell, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The wound was minor and non-life threatening.

The victim did not provide police with a reliable location of occurrence and his account of the events which led to his injury changed on several occasions, police said.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating both incidents and following all actionable leads.