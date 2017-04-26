3 Arrested In Whitfield County; 15 Pounds Of Marijuana Is Seized

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Three men were arrested in Whitfield County on Tuesday and $125,000 worth of marijuana was seized.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Deputy Charles Meadors was traveling north on I75 in the middle lane when a 2017 Kia, also traveling north in the left lane came over and almost struck the patrol car.

Deputy Meadors stopped the Kia around the 337 mile marker for failing to maintain a lane. Upon speaking to the driver (Gregory Cistrunk) Deputy Meadors detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of over $125,000 was discovered in the trunk.

Gregory Lee Cistrunk, 27, of Nashville, Don Tajuan Wesley, 33, of Antioch, Tn., and Lashaunta Monique Beach, 32, of Atlanta, were taken into custody. A small amount of marijuana was also found on Cistrunk and Ms. Beach. It was determined the Kia was a rental vehicle (rented by Wesley) and the three were traveling to Nashville.

All three were charged with violation of the Georgia controlled substance act by possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Cistrunk was also charged with failure to maintain lane.

The investigation will continue.