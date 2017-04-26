 Wednesday, April 26, 2017 78.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

3 Arrested In Whitfield County; 15 Pounds Of Marijuana Is Seized

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

  • Don Wesley

  • Gregory Cistrunk

  • Lashaunta Beach


Three men were arrested in Whitfield County on Tuesday and $125,000 worth of marijuana was seized.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Deputy Charles Meadors was traveling north on I75 in the middle lane when a 2017 Kia, also traveling north in the left lane came over and almost struck the patrol car.

Deputy Meadors stopped the Kia around the 337 mile marker for failing to maintain a lane. Upon speaking to the driver (Gregory Cistrunk) Deputy Meadors detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of over $125,000 was discovered in the trunk.

Gregory Lee Cistrunk, 27, of Nashville, Don Tajuan Wesley, 33, of Antioch, Tn., and Lashaunta Monique Beach, 32, of Atlanta, were taken into custody. A small amount of marijuana was also found on Cistrunk and Ms. Beach. It was determined the Kia was a rental vehicle (rented by Wesley) and the three were traveling to Nashville.  

All three were charged with violation of the Georgia controlled substance act by possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Cistrunk was also charged with failure to maintain lane.  

The investigation will continue.    

April 26, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/26/17

April 26, 2017



Another Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Durham, County Schools In Bus Wreck

Another wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Durham School Services and the Hamilton County Department of Education in the death of a Woodmore Elementary student in the Nov. 21, 2016, tragic bus wreck. The suit, filed by Demetrius Wilson, is also brought against Ben Coulter, who was the school transportation director at the time. The suit says the child of Ms. Wilson

Revote Set After Magistrate Candidates Basler, Davis Get 4 Votes Each

A revote is set after two candidates for magistrates got four votes each on Wednesday. The tie was between Andrew Basler and Bob Davis. Supporting attorney Basler were Jim Fields, Joe Graham, Greg Martin and Sabrena Smedley. For attorney Davis were Warren Mackey, Greg Beck, Tim Boyd and Chester Bankston. The commission will vote again next week when Randy Fairbanks returns.

Don't Clog Up The Last Remaining Semi-Unobstructed Route Into Town From North Of The River - And Response

The proposal to turn Hixson Pike in Riverview into a more pedestrian friendly street is more than absurd.   Let's be honest. This is the last semi-unobstructed route into town from north of the river, due to I-27 construction and the bike lane/parking lot that is North Market Street.  So, now the businesses in Riverview would like parking on this main artery?

Roy Exum: A One-Sided Opportunity

State education commissioner Candace McQueen has apparently fallen and hit her head. She most certainly needs to be examined after she came to Chattanooga on Monday and told the Times-Free Press about an exciting "partnership." Are you kidding me? Despite the newspaper's editors actually touting the venture as "promising," the lady is clearly dancing by herself. With her Achievement

UTC Quarterback Weatherly Moving To Tennessee As Wide Receiver

UTC quarterback Zack Weatherly is switching positions and schools.   He announced on Tuesday night via Twitter that he is leaving the Mocs and will join the Tennessee Vols as a wide receiver.   He said, "First I would like to thank Chattanooga for everything they did for me. But after a lot of thought and prayer I have decided to switch positions to wide receiver

Wharton Leads CCS Past Eagles For 7-AA Title

The Chattanooga Christian baseball team has played some important games this spring, but chances are good that none have been any more crucial than the one they played at home Tuesday afternoon. Facing arch-rival Signal Mountain in a battle for first place in District 7-AA, the Chargers claimed that honor with the 5-3 victory, giving CCS a 2-1 edge over the Eagles for the season


