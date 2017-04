Wednesday, April 26, 2017

- photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

A male driver for some reason on Wednesday morning went down an embankment in Hixson and wound up in a small barn.

He was driving down Dallas Hollow Road toward Hixson Pike when he ran off the road down.

It initially appeared the driver was being transported by EMS. He later decided he did not want to go to the hospital.

The bizarre incident happened just before 10 a.m.