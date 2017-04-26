Graham Wants Voters To Have A Say On County Commissioner Pay

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

County Commissioner Joe Graham said he wants voters to have a say on County Commission pay.

He said commissioners "deserve to be paid at a certain level."

Commissioners currently make $22,786. The chairman gets $27,786 and the vice chairman $25,286.

Commission pay as well as that of the mayor of Chattanooga is tied to the pay of the county mayor. When the county mayor gets a raise, so do the commissioners and the city mayor.

Commissioner Graham called that "a genius plan," but he said a look needs to be taken on how much percentage of the county mayor the commissioners should get.

He said there might be several different levels of percentage raises for commissioners listed on the ballot.

He said he has spoken with several different legislators about commission pay, but it appears there will be no action on a bill this year.

County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said, "I don't know what brought the commission pay issue up, but the majority of us don't run for the office based on compensation, but to have a positive impact on the community."