Revote Set After Magistrate Candidates Basler, Davis Get 4 Votes Each

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

A revote is set after two candidates for magistrates got four votes each on Wednesday.

The tie was between Andrew Basler and Bob Davis.

Supporting attorney Basler were Jim Fields, Joe Graham, Greg Martin and Sabrena Smedley.

For attorney Davis were Warren Mackey, Greg Beck, Tim Boyd and Chester Bankston.

The commission will vote again next week when Randy Fairbanks returns.

The vacancy was created when Nathaniel Goggans chose not to run again.

The magistrates set bonds and sign warrants from an office at the county jail.