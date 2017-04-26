Another Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Durham, County Schools In Bus Wreck

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Another wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Durham School Services and the Hamilton County Department of Education in the death of a Woodmore Elementary student in the Nov. 21, 2016, tragic bus wreck.

The suit, filed by Demetrius Wilson, is also brought against Ben Coulter, who was the school transportation director at the time.

The suit says the child of Ms. Wilson (listed only as K.W.) suffered multiple serious injuries in the crash and died two days later.

It was filed in Circuit Court by Chattanooga attorney Marc A. Walwyn.