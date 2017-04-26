AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/26/17

The proposal to turn Hixson Pike in Riverview into a more pedestrian friendly street is more than absurd. Let's be honest. This is the last semi-unobstructed route into town from north of the river, due to I-27 construction and the bike lane/parking lot that is North Market Street. So, now the businesses in Riverview would like parking on this main artery? ... (click for more)

State education commissioner Candace McQueen has apparently fallen and hit her head. She most certainly needs to be examined after she came to Chattanooga on Monday and told the Times-Free Press about an exciting “partnership.” Are you kidding me? Despite the newspaper’s editors actually touting the venture as “promising,” the lady is clearly dancing by herself. With her Achievement ... (click for more)