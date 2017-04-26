 Wednesday, April 26, 2017 82.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/26/17

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Walker County Launches New Service Request App For Residents

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/26/17


Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR B 39 M 0 1 GS 1653765 POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield unveiled the iWorQ Service Request mobile app during his State of the County address on  Tuesday  at the Walker County Civic Center. The app will allow

(click for more)


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR B 39 M 0 1 GS 1653765 POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 1 GS 1650788 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 2 GS 1650790 POSS. COCAINE FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 3 GS 1650791 POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE

Walker County Launches New Service Request App For Residents

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield unveiled the iWorQ Service Request mobile app during his State of the County address on  Tuesday  at the Walker County Civic Center. The app will allow users to report an issue with codes, roads or animals. After downloading the app, users need to enter Walker County's Agency Code, Wal02, to request service. Once entered, they can

Don't Clog Up The Last Remaining Semi-Unobstructed Route Into Town From North Of The River - And Response

The proposal to turn Hixson Pike in Riverview into a more pedestrian friendly street is more than absurd.   Let's be honest. This is the last semi-unobstructed route into town from north of the river, due to I-27 construction and the bike lane/parking lot that is North Market Street.  So, now the businesses in Riverview would like parking on this main artery?

Roy Exum: A One-Sided Opportunity

State education commissioner Candace McQueen has apparently fallen and hit her head. She most certainly needs to be examined after she came to Chattanooga on Monday and told the Times-Free Press about an exciting "partnership." Are you kidding me? Despite the newspaper's editors actually touting the venture as "promising," the lady is clearly dancing by herself. With her Achievement

UTC Quarterback Weatherly Moving To Tennessee As Wide Receiver

UTC quarterback Zack Weatherly is switching positions and schools.   He announced on Tuesday night via Twitter that he is leaving the Mocs and will join the Tennessee Vols as a wide receiver.   He said, "First I would like to thank Chattanooga for everything they did for me. But after a lot of thought and prayer I have decided to switch positions to wide receiver

Wharton Leads CCS Past Eagles For 7-AA Title

The Chattanooga Christian baseball team has played some important games this spring, but chances are good that none have been any more crucial than the one they played at home Tuesday afternoon. Facing arch-rival Signal Mountain in a battle for first place in District 7-AA, the Chargers claimed that honor with the 5-3 victory, giving CCS a 2-1 edge over the Eagles for the season


