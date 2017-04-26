AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 4/26/17

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR B 39 M 0 1 GS 1653765 POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 1 GS 1650788 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 2 GS 1650790 POSS. COCAINE FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 3 GS 1650791 POSS. MARIHUANA FOR RESALE ... (click for more)
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield unveiled the iWorQ Service Request mobile app during his State of the County address on Tuesday at the Walker County Civic Center. The app will allow users to report an issue with codes, roads or animals. After downloading the app, users need to enter Walker County's Agency Code, Wal02, to request service. Once entered, they can ... (click for more)