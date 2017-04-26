Walker County Launches New Service Request App For Residents

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield unveiled the iWorQ Service Request mobile app during his State of the County address on Tuesday at the Walker County Civic Center. The app will allow users to report an issue with codes, roads or animals.



After downloading the app, users need to enter Walker County's Agency Code, Wal02, to request service. Once entered, they can create an account to track the progress of their issue or continue as a guest.



Along with codes, roads and animals, users can also ask general questions, inquire about renting a county facility and alert the county of concerns with permitting and inspections, drainage and the landfill.



A key feature of the app gives users the ability to take a picture of their problem to send to Walker County and/or upload a file.



The iWorQ Service Request app is now available for free in the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play Store for Android devices.





