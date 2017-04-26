Boy, 6, Struck By Taxi In Dalton

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

A child was struck by a car in Dalton on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Dalton Fire Department w as dispatched to 708 Juniper Ave. with a report of a child hit by a car. Responding officers found a six-year-old had been hit by a taxi belonging to Ramirez Taxi.

However, the boy was alert and talking at the scene. The boy was transported to Hamilton Medical Center and was later transferred to Erlanger Hospital with a head injury.





The investigation into the incident shows the boy was playing with his brother when he ran out into the road in front of the vehicle. Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements the taxi was traveling at a low speed (approximately 20 mph) but could not avoid the collision.





Charges are not anticipated against the driver.