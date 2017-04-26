 Wednesday, April 26, 2017 73.2°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

DesJarlais Announces Support For American Health Care Act

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., a member of the House Freedom Caucus and GOP Doctors Caucus, announced his support for the American Health Care Act, Republicans’ Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation, now including waivers for states to opt out of expensive federal regulations, driving up the cost of health insurance in Tennessee.

 

Rep.

DesJarlais said, "Obamacare hit Tennessee hard. Year after year, premium and deductible costs have risen exponentially, as health insurers have fled the marketplace, leaving families and businesses with few insurance options, if any. Not only that, doctors are harder to find, and important health measures have declined. My number one priority has been to improve affordability, access and quality health care for my constituents, which today’s agreement – the product of intense study and negotiations – will accomplish. Freedom Caucus’ changes to the American Health Care Act are substantial, emphasizing federalism, free markets, competition and personal choice. President Trump has been instrumental during this difficult process, and I look forward to progress in the Senate.”

 

Rep. DesJarlais (TN-04) is a physician, who since election in 2010, has made repealing Obamacare’s most harmful regulations his focus.

 

He said, "In addition to allowing states to opt out, House Republicans’ latest agreement would eliminate significant individual and business taxes."

 

In addition, Rep. DesJarlais has sponsored legislation to allow insurance sales across state lines, which he said would further reduce costs for health care consumers.


April 26, 2017

Opinion

Don't Clog Up The Last Remaining Semi-Unobstructed Route Into Town From North Of The River - And Response (2)

The proposal to turn Hixson Pike in Riverview into a more pedestrian friendly street is more than absurd.   Let's be honest. This is the last semi-unobstructed route into town from north of the river, due to I-27 construction and the bike lane/parking lot that is North Market Street.  So, now the businesses in Riverview would like parking on this main artery? ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A One-Sided Opportunity

State education commissioner Candace McQueen has apparently fallen and hit her head. She most certainly needs to be examined after she came to Chattanooga on Monday and told the Times-Free Press about an exciting “partnership.” Are you kidding me? Despite the newspaper’s editors actually touting the venture as “promising,” the lady is clearly dancing by herself. With her Achievement ... (click for more)

Sports

Sales' Grand Slam Leads Lady Owls To 6-2 Comeback Win

(Story will be updated) Cheyenne Sales barely missed two home runs on Tuesday. She atoned for that a day later with a grand slam in a five-run fourth inning and led Ooltewah to a 6-2 victory over gritty East Hamilton in District 5-3A softball action at Jim Lovell Field. East Hamilton had taken a 2-0 lead on solo homers by Miracle Gorman, a first-pitch shot to left ... (click for more)

Red Bank's Kendall Farr Hurls No-Hitter Against Tyner

Kendall Farr was on the money Wednesday afternoon as she hurled a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Red Bank Lionettes blanked Tyner, 10-0, in six innings. Kelsey Peden and Destiny Painter both had two RBIs for the Lionettes while Hannah Wood had a triple and Sami Shrader a double.  Peden also had a double. With Farr improving to 3-2 on the season,, Red Bank finished ... (click for more)


