Lookout Mountain Art Dealer Says Bookkeeper Embezzled Funds

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Lookout Mountain art dealer Frank Fowler says in a Chancery Court lawsuit that his bookkeeper embezzled a large amount of funds.

The suit was filed against Francine Labbe.

Ms. Labbe has been performing accounting, financial reporting and other administrative duties at the Fowler office on Watauga Lane, it was stated.

Ms. Labbe, who was paid an annual salary of $72,000, also handled payroll and other business expenses payments.

Mr. Fowler said he discovered last Thursday that Ms. Labbe had, without his knowledge, written checks from himself to herself for large amounts.

He said the checks were deposited to her account at Regions Bank.

The suit says, "Upon information and belief, the 2017 checks are only portion of the total amount that Labbe has stolen and/or embezzled from Fowler and his business."

It also says that Ms. Labbe "deliberately concealed these self-payments from Fowler by, among other things, disguising them as regular business expenses."

He said Ms. Labbe had purchased certain assets, including large SUVs, "with funds stolen and/or embezzled from Fowler and his business."

Chancellor Pam Fleenor signed an order directing that Ms. Labbe not transfer title to any SUV and that she not take any action regarding any Fowler funds pending a court hearing set for May 3 at 2 p.m..