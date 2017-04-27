 Thursday, April 27, 2017 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Valerie Bray To Serve Workhouse Time For Traffic Death Of Runner Cameron Bean

Thursday, April 27, 2017
Cameron Bean
Cameron Bean

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz on Thursday ordered that Valerie Bray serve 11 months and 29 days in the workhouse for the  Sept. 19, 2015, traffic death of runner Cameron Bean at Moccasin Bend.

She was given concurrent two-year sentences for criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. She faced 1-2 years on each count. The state had not recommended a state prison term.

Judge Greenholtz allowed her time to make arrangements for her 89-year-old mother and her son, who has diabetes and MS, prior to reporting to the Silverdale facility.

Several members of the Bray family broke out into tears when the sentence was announced.

There was earlier a six-hour hearing as part of the sentencing.

Judge Greenholtz told Ms. Bray, "To this day we still don't know how this happened. We have no idea how it happened."

He said the evidence showed that, while driving back to her job at Moccasin Bend Mental Hospital, she went across the opposite lane and drove along the other shoulder for the length of two football fields. She then struck the runner, who was on the correct side of the road, the judge said.

Judge Greenholtz said Ms. Bray had been untruthful about the incident, saying he did not believe her statements that the sun got in her eyes or that she thought she hit a deer.

He also questioned whether she had stopped at the scene as she said, saying if she had she would have either seen a clear shoe print on the front of her car, a tennis shoe in the middle of the road or the body of the runner. 

The judge said video from the Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant showed that she was going faster than other cars and was already out of lane.

He said it was "a nice, clear, warm day."

Judge Greenholtz said items in the defendant's favor included the fact that she had apparently transformed her life after picking up several misdemeanor convictions over 25 years earlier. He also noted that she worked almost 19 years as a caregiver at the Moccasin Bend facility.

A probation report found that she was at low risk for re-offending.

The judge said it was once of the most difficult sentencings he has been faced with.

He said it was different from most vehicular homicide cases.


April 27, 2017

Patten Towers Resident Charged In Wreck That Clogged U.S. 27 On Sunday

April 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 26, 2017

Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Predatory Law Firm Targeting Grieving Families


A Patten Towers resident is charged in a wreck that clogged the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 on Sunday. Melanie Evette Dobbs, 56, was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE  2705 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Wednesday announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Texas law firm, its sole attorney, and two investigators working for the firm, in connection ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Patten Towers Resident Charged In Wreck That Clogged U.S. 27 On Sunday

A Patten Towers resident is charged in a wreck that clogged the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 on Sunday. Melanie Evette Dobbs, 56, was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, failure to maintain lane, violating the Implied Consent Law and failing to have insurance. Police responded to a collision at 9:45 p.m. in which a Dodge Caravan had struck a Kia sedan that ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE  2705 WOODSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC --- BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND  3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Opinion

White Coat Syndrome And The Medical System - And Response

Today I wish to share what I am feeling as a patient in our medical system. I am too old to put on airs at this point, and this is too pervasive of a problem for me to contain.   As I enter my AARP years, I am faced with so many medical encounters that evoke all kinds of uncomfortable feelings. I dread physician’s appointments riddled with government regulatory hypocrisy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Knoxville’s Godsend

Back when we were uppity teenagers, the best put-down when a friend started acting crazy was to say to the heathen, “Quit acting like you are from Knoxville!” I don’t know how the term originated but I can say that back in the day it was pretty insulting to be told you were acting like you were from Knoxville. This week I wish that more of us acted like Knoxville. The Knox County ... (click for more)

Sports

Sales' Grand Slam Leads Lady Owls To 6-2 Comeback Win

Cheyenne Sales came close to hitting two home runs on Tuesday. She atoned for those close calls a day later with a grand slam in a five-run fourth inning and powered Ooltewah to a 6-2 victory over gritty East Hamilton in District 5-3A softball action at Jim Lovell Field. “That’s the first grand slam I’ve hit this season,” said Sales, who finished with five RBIs. “The pitch ... (click for more)

Red Bank's Kendall Farr Hurls No-Hitter Against Tyner

Kendall Farr was on the money Wednesday afternoon as she hurled a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Red Bank Lionettes blanked Tyner, 10-0, in six innings. Kelsey Peden and Destiny Painter both had two RBIs for the Lionettes while Hannah Wood had a triple and Sami Shrader a double.  Peden also had a double. With Farr improving to 3-2 on the season,, Red Bank finished ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors