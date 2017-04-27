 Thursday, April 27, 2017 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Law Enforcement Shuts Down Convenience Store Near College Hill Courts As Public Nuisance

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Law enforcement on Thursday took steps to shut down a convenience store near the College Hill Courts as a public nuisance.

The action was taken after District Attorney Neal Pinkston filed a petition with Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz about the Westside Shop.

The store is operated by Salma Ambo, and the real property is owned by AAA Investment Properties LLC.

The petition says the store "is the site of a disproportionate amount of illegal activity."

Between Jan. 1, 2014, and April 1, 2016, officers from the Chattanooga Police Department responded over 200 times for complaints that include disorders, fights, narcotics violations, robberies, shootings and other criminal offenses.

The petition also says, "This is a place where illegal drugs are sold and used. The owner and employees of the store allow loitering at the store. This loitering is for the purpose of sale of illegal drugs both inside the store and on the sidewalk and parking lot areas around the store."

It says at times the owner and store employees have been uncooperative with police.


Patten Towers Resident Charged In Wreck That Clogged U.S. 27 On Sunday

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Predatory Law Firm Targeting Grieving Families


A Patten Towers resident is charged in a wreck that clogged the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 on Sunday. Melanie Evette Dobbs, 56, was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, failure to maintain lane, violating the Implied Consent Law and failing to have insurance. Police responded to a collision at 9:45 p.m. in which a Dodge Caravan had struck a Kia sedan that ... (click for more)

White Coat Syndrome And The Medical System - And Response

Today I wish to share what I am feeling as a patient in our medical system. I am too old to put on airs at this point, and this is too pervasive of a problem for me to contain.   As I enter my AARP years, I am faced with so many medical encounters that evoke all kinds of uncomfortable feelings. I dread physician’s appointments riddled with government regulatory hypocrisy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Knoxville’s Godsend

Back when we were uppity teenagers, the best put-down when a friend started acting crazy was to say to the heathen, “Quit acting like you are from Knoxville!” I don’t know how the term originated but I can say that back in the day it was pretty insulting to be told you were acting like you were from Knoxville. This week I wish that more of us acted like Knoxville. The Knox County ... (click for more)

Sales' Grand Slam Leads Lady Owls To 6-2 Comeback Win

Cheyenne Sales came close to hitting two home runs on Tuesday. She atoned for those close calls a day later with a grand slam in a five-run fourth inning and powered Ooltewah to a 6-2 victory over gritty East Hamilton in District 5-3A softball action at Jim Lovell Field. “That’s the first grand slam I’ve hit this season,” said Sales, who finished with five RBIs. “The pitch ... (click for more)

Red Bank's Kendall Farr Hurls No-Hitter Against Tyner

Kendall Farr was on the money Wednesday afternoon as she hurled a no-hitter and struck out seven as the Red Bank Lionettes blanked Tyner, 10-0, in six innings. Kelsey Peden and Destiny Painter both had two RBIs for the Lionettes while Hannah Wood had a triple and Sami Shrader a double.  Peden also had a double. With Farr improving to 3-2 on the season,, Red Bank finished ... (click for more)


