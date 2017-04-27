Law Enforcement Shuts Down Convenience Store Near College Hill Courts As Public Nuisance

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Law enforcement on Thursday took steps to shut down a convenience store near the College Hill Courts as a public nuisance.

The action was taken after District Attorney Neal Pinkston filed a petition with Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz about the Westside Shop.

The store is operated by Salma Ambo, and the real property is owned by AAA Investment Properties LLC.

The petition says the store "is the site of a disproportionate amount of illegal activity."

Between Jan. 1, 2014, and April 1, 2016, officers from the Chattanooga Police Department responded over 200 times for complaints that include disorders, fights, narcotics violations, robberies, shootings and other criminal offenses.

The petition also says, "This is a place where illegal drugs are sold and used. The owner and employees of the store allow loitering at the store. This loitering is for the purpose of sale of illegal drugs both inside the store and on the sidewalk and parking lot areas around the store."

It says at times the owner and store employees have been uncooperative with police.