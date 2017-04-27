County School Teachers To Get 3% Raise Under Balanced County School Budget

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Hamilton County Schools teachers are slated to get three percent pay increases under the balanced budget approved by the School Board on Thursday afternoon.

That comes on top of a two percent hike last year.

Lee McDade, assistant superintendent, said a large influx of cash came from the state, and Governor Bill Haslam outlined that it was to raise the pay level for teachers.

Mr. McDade said, "He did not require that it go for teacher raises, but it was strongly suggested."

The balanced budget includes $7.8 million for the teacher "recruitment and retention initiatives."

County school teachers now start at $37,501. The highest teacher pay on the doctorate level is $65,802.

Rhonda Thurman cast the only no vote, saying she wanted to put more money into students rather than teachers. She said, "This is a big chunk of change when we have so many needs in the schools."

She added, "We are not an arm of the teachers' union."

Kathy Lennon, another board member, disagreed. She said, "I feel like our students have to have great teachers. Hamilton County teachers now are at the bottom of the scale."

The board will also present to the County Commission a "needs" list of $24.5 million in items.

The balanced budget is listed at $372.8 million.

Cuts from the "needs" list include five art teachers, eight teachers for VW E-labs, $3.3 million for student technology devices, $3 million for technology and infrastructure support, $900,000 for 15 new literacy teachers and $500,000 for literacy kits.

It does include $510,673 for 30 attendants on school buses, $416,095 more for contract school bus drivers, $216,232 for an increase in the Durham bus contract and $200,000 for a rise in the custodial contract.