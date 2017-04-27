Man Convicted Of 5th DUI To Lose Driver's License For 8 Years

 Thursday, April 27, 2017 75.2°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Thursday, April 27, 2017
A man who picked up his fifth DUI since 2006 pleaded guilty in Criminal Court on Thursday.

Pablo Figueroa, 32, appeared before Judge Barry Steelman.

Prosecutor Tom Landis said on April 1 Figuero was found passed out drunk behind the steering wheel of a vehicle that had its engine running.

He was also charged with driving without a license and violation of the open container law.

He said Figueroa picked up DUIs in 2006, 2009, 2012 and 2014 prior to the latest incident.

He was given a two-year sentence and must serve 11 months and 29 days in the workhouse before going on probation. The first 150 days will be day-for-day.

He was assessed a $3,000 fine and he loses his driver's license for eight years. He must attend DUI School and have an alcohol assessment.

Judge Steelman warned that federal officials might also move to deport him.

 


