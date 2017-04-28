Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, April 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN

3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BAILEY, COREY DEON

2440 4TH AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ

461 N.

WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---BURSE, CHRISTIE LYNN407 HOT WATER ROAD APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---BURTON, DANIEL LEE8203 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373431344Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CAMPBELL, KEVIN J68 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---CLARK, ANDREW FRANKLIN185 BRAKER STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CLINE, JANELL MAXINE5413 CONNELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE, GA)---COBB, TAMMY ANN710 STALLANS AVE ETOWAH, 37303Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. TO OBTAIN CONTROLLEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. TO OBTAIN CONTROLLED---CONDRA, BRIAN GREGORY1320 DALLAS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---DIXON, DAMEYNE TRAMMELL1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN416 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FUENTES-PEREZ, GAMALIEL8909 LESTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---GASS, ANGELA M317 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 30751Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HARDEN, CLARA RENEE1409 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE608 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113315Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR1716 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374063523Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER8743 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR---JACKSON, WILLIE BARTHOLOMEW2309 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---JAMES, PIERRE A1518 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JAMES, RODNEY TREMEL2704 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDELIVER, SALE OR POSSESSION OF JIMSONWEED---JOHNSON, MARKUS DEWAYNE3923 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212149Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JORDAN, LARRY EDWARD1106 AM AVE S. PITTSBURGH, 37380Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000---KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101624Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KIDWELL, GENESIS GABRIELLE306 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LAWERY, JEROMON DON276 SOUTHLAKE TERR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCORMICK, SAMUEL COEDY730 GERMANTOWN CIR APT 702 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, ANGELA DIANE7498 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MOORE, OLIVIA KATHERINE3201 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PICKETT, TRACEY C2051 LIONHEART LN APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 374156476Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POE, AARON ALLEN211 HEMLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON---PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE3913 MARIGOLD DR, APT. 3913 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REID, VANESSA AMEIKA1617 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---ROACH, WILLIAM LABRON5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SALERNO, MICHAEL JAMES1130 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SALES, WILLIE DEXTER3109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---SMITH, DEWAYNE DOMINQUE1708 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---STEVIN, CALEB NATHANIEL818 UNIVERSITY ST 3425 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNDERAGE DRINKING---SURUN, AMY LYNN2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL205 Webb Wheeler Rd La Fayette, 30728Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111911Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TUCKER, SHERRIE NASHELL1312 LABREA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VAUGHN, KELLY MICHELE807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROM. MANUFACTURING METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION MARIHUANA)---WADE, DEMETRIC LABRON2855 EAST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD1ST E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WHITE, HANNAH BRAY900 MTN CREEK RD APT R 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, ALICE LEE527 SEQUOYIAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, DANIEL MATHEW619 LAYFIELD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WILSON, KASEY ALISSA5305 KIMBRO ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOOTEN, KORINNA H2082 WORLEY CHAPEL RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY)

Here are the mug shots:

