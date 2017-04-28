 Friday, April 28, 2017 56.0°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, April 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 
3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BAILEY, COREY DEON 
2440 4TH AVE APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ 
461 N.

WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURSE, CHRISTIE LYNN 
407 HOT WATER ROAD APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BURTON, DANIEL LEE 
8203 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373431344 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CAMPBELL, KEVIN J 
68 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CLARK, ANDREW FRANKLIN 
185 BRAKER STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CLINE, JANELL MAXINE 
5413 CONNELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE, GA)
---
COBB, TAMMY ANN 
710 STALLANS AVE ETOWAH, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. TO OBTAIN CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. TO OBTAIN CONTROLLED
---
CONDRA, BRIAN GREGORY 
1320 DALLAS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DIXON, DAMEYNE TRAMMELL 
1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN 
416 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FUENTES-PEREZ, GAMALIEL 
8909 LESTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
GASS, ANGELA M 
317 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 30751 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARDEN, CLARA RENEE 
1409 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE 
608 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113315 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR 
1716 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374063523 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER 
8743 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JACKSON, WILLIE BARTHOLOMEW 
2309 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
JAMES, PIERRE A 
1518 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JAMES, RODNEY TREMEL 
2704 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DELIVER, SALE OR POSSESSION OF JIMSONWEED
---
JOHNSON, MARKUS DEWAYNE 
3923 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212149 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, LARRY EDWARD 
1106 AM AVE S. PITTSBURGH, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000
---
KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101624 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KIDWELL, GENESIS GABRIELLE 
306 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LAWERY, JEROMON DON 
276 SOUTHLAKE TERR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCORMICK, SAMUEL COEDY 
730 GERMANTOWN CIR APT 702 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, ANGELA DIANE 
7498 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOORE, OLIVIA KATHERINE 
3201 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PICKETT, TRACEY C 
2051 LIONHEART LN APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 374156476 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POE, AARON ALLEN 
211 HEMLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
---
PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE 
3913 MARIGOLD DR, APT. 3913 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT 
1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REID, VANESSA AMEIKA 
1617 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ROACH, WILLIAM LABRON 
5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SALERNO, MICHAEL JAMES 
1130 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
SALES, WILLIE DEXTER 
3109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
SMITH, DEWAYNE DOMINQUE 
1708 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
STEVIN, CALEB NATHANIEL 
818 UNIVERSITY ST 3425 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
SURUN, AMY LYNN 
2440 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
205 Webb Wheeler Rd La Fayette, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
TOWNSEND, ROBERT EARL 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111911 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TUCKER, SHERRIE NASHELL 
1312 LABREA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VAUGHN, KELLY MICHELE 
807 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROM. MANUFACTURING METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION MARIHUANA)
---
WADE, DEMETRIC LABRON 
2855 EAST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD 
1ST E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WHITE, HANNAH BRAY 
900 MTN CREEK RD APT R 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, ALICE LEE 
527 SEQUOYIAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, DANIEL MATHEW 
619 LAYFIELD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WILSON, KASEY ALISSA 
5305 KIMBRO ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOOTEN, KORINNA H 
2082 WORLEY CHAPEL RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR 
713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY)

