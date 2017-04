Friday, April 28, 2017

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts



II. Roll Call – City Manager

Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____,

Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____



III. Invocation –



IV. Pledge of Allegiance –



V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction:



A. April 18, 2017 Agenda Work Session



B. April 18, 2017 Commission Meeting



VI.

Communication from the MayorVII. Commissioner’s ReportA. Vice Mayor PierceB. Commissioner Ed LeCompteC. Commissioner Terry PopeD. Commissioner Carol RoseVIII. City Manager ReportIX. Unfinished Business –A. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1089 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE,TO AMEND FY 2017 OPERATING BUDGET TO APPROPRIATE DONATION FUNDINGFROM TOM AND KIM QUILLEN THROUGH THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OFGREATER CHATTANOOGA (SECOND AND FINAL READING)X. New BusinessA. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1164 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF STREETLIGHTING FROM SMART CITY MANAGEMENTB. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1165 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO SIGNQUITCLAIM DEEDS PERTAINING TO PARCELS OF BACK TAX PROPERTY SOLD INHAMILTON COUNTY’S 2017 PROPERTY TAX SALEC. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1166 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT BETWEENTHE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AND ADI PAVEMENT LLC FOR ROADWAYREPAIRS AND REPLACEMENT ON MCCAHILL RDD. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1090 - AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE TOADOPT THE RED BANK DESIGN REVIEW ORDINANCE AND REPEAL CHAPTER X OF THERED BANK ZONING ORDINANCE (FIRST READING)E. AGENDA ITEM 17-826 – PRESENTATION OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OPERATINGBUDGETXI. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about Red Bank business (3 minute limit)XII. Adjournment