Juan Lopez, 19, Seriously Injured In "Car Surfing" Accident

Friday, April 28, 2017

Juan Lopez, 19, was seriously injured in a "car surfing" accident in Whitfield County.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday at approximately 9:34 p.m., to a serious injury incident in a subdivision off Cleveland Highway. Upon arriving on Beulah Drive, the responding officer found Miguel Gomez sitting in the middle of the road holding Mr. Lopez, who was unconscious and bleeding. The deputy rendered aid to the victim until emergency medical responders arrived.

Mr. Lopez was transported to the hospital and then airlifted to Erlanger in Chattanooga, with serious head injuries.

An investigation determined the driver, Gomez, of the 2003 Ford Focus and Juan Lopez were friends and they had just dropped another friend off at a residence in the subdivision. While they were at the residence Lopez and Gomez started “horse playing” around the vehicle. As Gomez started to leave in the vehicle the person they dropped off stayed at the residence, but Lopez jumped on the trunk of the car and was “car surfing” as Gomez drove on Beulah Drive. Gomez was believed to be traveling at approximately 30 miles per hour when Lopez fell off the trunk of the car, striking the pavement.

Miguel Angel Gomez, 18, of Standifer Road, Cohutta, was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct. He has since been released on bond. Investigation to continue.