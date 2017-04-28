Fleischmann Joins President Trump At Signing Of American First Energy Executive Order

Friday, April 28, 2017

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann joined President Donald Trump on Friday morning at the White House for the signing of the American First Energy Executive Order.

Officials said, "Offshore energy exploration and production is a critical component of an America First energy strategy. It reduces our dependence on foreign energy sources, generates billions of dollars in revenues, creates jobs and helps to keep energy prices affordable for Americans."

“I believe energy independence is important now more than ever.

The United States possesses immense oil and natural gas reserves that are completely unused,” said Rep. Fleischmann. “Increasing our energy independence can and should be done. I’m glad that President Trump has made it a top priority.”