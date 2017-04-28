Friday, April 28, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2017-022 Ed Waldorf and Green & Lofty, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3

Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter

38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 225 Baker Street, more

particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone,

subject to certain conditions.





(Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff) (District 2) (Deferred from 3/14/2017)2017-022 Ed Waldorf and Green & Lofty, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 225 Baker Street, moreparticularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone.(Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions:FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing the City Treasurer to renew Purchase Order No. 526211 toHarris Computer systems for a one (1) year renewal period for the purpose of billingand collections of property and sewer utility services, in the amount of $77,054.00.FIREb. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to accept a reimbursementfrom Colonial Pipeline for labor from the Chattanooga Fire Department andequipment used during the gas spill in Chattanooga on January 8-12, 2017, in theamount of $98,655.73.c. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to accept airshoreequipment from the Hamilton County Rescue Department to be used by theChattanooga Fire Department Fire Rescue and Special Operations Division, with anestimated value of $115,306.00.GENERAL SERVICESd. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute quitclaim deeds conveying eighty (80)certain or certain combination of parcels to the approved highest bidders on jointlyowned properties of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as acquiredthrough previous delinquent tax sales.HUMAN RESOURCESe. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Andrew Smith and Rebecca Ross, asspecial police officers (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special dutyas prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Seth Lewis, as a special police officer(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to dospecial duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.LEGALg. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Walter Williams as the AdministrativeHearing Officer.MAYOR’S OFFICEh. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Adam Veron and Mary Hiattto the Planning Commission.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with CDM Smith, Inc. for professional services relative toContract No. W-16-024-101, MBWWTP Solids Process OptimizationImplementation – Phase 3 Centrifuge and Digester Upgrades, a Consent Decreesupported project, for an amount not to exceed $1,373,500.00. (District 1)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with CTI Engineers for professional services relative toContract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and Drain SystemUpgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an amount not to exceed $478,000.00.(District 1)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works ishereby authorized to award Contract No. R-16-016-202 to Georgia FountainCompany, Inc. of Tucker, GA, maintenance, repairs, and updates of the fountains atCoolidge Park, Phase 2, in the amount of $75,308.00, with a contingency amount of$7,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $82,808.00. (Districts 1 & 2)l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. Y-16-014-201 to Tower Construction Company of Chattanooga,TN, Multiple Playgrounds and Pavilions Project, in the amount of $124,722.17, witha contingency amount of $4,634.18, for an amount not to exceed $129,356.35.(Districts 1, 2, 5 & 7)VIII. Departmental Reports :a) Police.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 9, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Minute Approval.4 Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)6. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-054 Jay Floyd of Jay Bird Partners (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditionof Ordinance No. 13080 of previous Case No. 2016-090 located at 5461 Hixson Pike,more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)b. 2017-055 Berry Engineers, LLC, Ben Berry, and Sanatan Park, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 1518 and 1528 Hickory Valley Road, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff)2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)d. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance by amending Article VIII, Board of Appeals for Variance and SpecialPermits, to delete and replace Section 568(16) regarding all telecommunicationsfacilities, to delete and replace wording in Section 568(24) regarding wirelesscommunications with telecommunications facilities and to delete and replace wordingin additional listed sections within all division zones of Article V that allow such useas a special permit, and wording in Article II of listed definitions, and to delete andreplace wording in Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code.e. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Sections32-231 through 32-255 within Article XI. Telecommunications services; franchisesfor telecommunication services; and to amend Section 2-65 for payment forpublication of ordinances granting franchises and to amend Section 32-224 regardingsidewalk clear zone.7. Resolutions:MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Anna Massey, DavidHudson, and Don Conley and appointments of Joe Boshears, John Coffelt, BrianBush, and Jamie Blanton to the Stormwater Board.PLANNINGb. 2017-053 Bobby Adamson of Adamson Developers, LLC (Special ExceptionsPermit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a ResidentialPlanned Unit Development for properties located at 4550, 4588, and 4598 MidlandPike, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and recommended for denial by Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute a Consent to Assignment of Contract No. W-09-011-201 (Orchard KnobPump Station Improvements Resolution No. 28530) from Layne Heavy Civil, Inc. toReycon Partners, LLC and any other required documents in connection with theassignment of the contract. (District 8)d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for ThomasBrothers Construction Company relative to Contract No. S-15-012-201, East 14 thStreet Improvements and Streetscape, for a decreased amount of $18,991.50, for arevised contract amount not to exceed $267,401.50, and to release the contingencyamount of $30,000.00. (District 8)Transportatione. A resolution authorizing Brian Welch on behalf of property owner, Tyler Smith, touse temporarily the right-of-way located at 115 Maryland Street for the purpose ofaccessing the properties for clean-up, as shown on the maps attached hereto and madea part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)f. A resolution authorizing Joshua Rudisin on behalf of property owner, Amir EricTaslimi, to use temporarily the right-of-way located at 612 E. Main Street for thepurpose of installing an overhanging canopy, as shown on the maps attached heretoand made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)g. A resolution authorizing property owner, Bryan Boyd, to use temporarily theright-of-way located at 336 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard for the purpose ofplacing chairs and a railing for sidewalk seating, as shown on the maps attachedhereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)8. Departmental Reports.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 16, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.