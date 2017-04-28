Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-022 Ed Waldorf and Green & Lofty, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 225 Baker Street, more
particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone,
subject to certain conditions.
(Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff) (District 2) (Deferred from 3/14/2017)
2017-022 Ed Waldorf and Green & Lofty, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 225 Baker Street, more
particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone.
(Applicant Version)
VII. Resolutions:
FINANCE
a. A resolution authorizing the City Treasurer to renew Purchase Order No. 526211 to
Harris Computer systems for a one (1) year renewal period for the purpose of billing
and collections of property and sewer utility services, in the amount of $77,054.00.
FIRE
b. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to accept a reimbursement
from Colonial Pipeline for labor from the Chattanooga Fire Department and
equipment used during the gas spill in Chattanooga on January 8-12, 2017, in the
amount of $98,655.73.
c. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Fire Department to accept airshore
equipment from the Hamilton County Rescue Department to be used by the
Chattanooga Fire Department Fire Rescue and Special Operations Division, with an
estimated value of $115,306.00.
GENERAL SERVICES
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute quitclaim deeds conveying eighty (80)
certain or certain combination of parcels to the approved highest bidders on jointly
owned properties of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as acquired
through previous delinquent tax sales.
HUMAN RESOURCES
e. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Andrew Smith and Rebecca Ross, as
special police officers (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty
as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.
f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Seth Lewis, as a special police officer
(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do
special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.
LEGAL
g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Walter Williams as the Administrative
Hearing Officer.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
h. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Adam Veron and Mary Hiatt
to the Planning Commission.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with CDM Smith, Inc. for professional services relative to
Contract No. W-16-024-101, MBWWTP Solids Process Optimization
Implementation – Phase 3 Centrifuge and Digester Upgrades, a Consent Decree
supported project, for an amount not to exceed $1,373,500.00. (District 1)
j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with CTI Engineers for professional services relative to
Contract No. W-16-021-101, MBWWTP Recycle Pump Stations and Drain System
Upgrade, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an amount not to exceed $478,000.00.
(District 1)
k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works is
hereby authorized to award Contract No. R-16-016-202 to Georgia Fountain
Company, Inc. of Tucker, GA, maintenance, repairs, and updates of the fountains at
Coolidge Park, Phase 2, in the amount of $75,308.00, with a contingency amount of
$7,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $82,808.00. (Districts 1 & 2)
l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-16-014-201 to Tower Construction Company of Chattanooga,
TN, Multiple Playgrounds and Pavilions Project, in the amount of $124,722.17, with
a contingency amount of $4,634.18, for an amount not to exceed $129,356.35.
(Districts 1, 2, 5 & 7)
VIII. Departmental Reports :
a) Police.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-054 Jay Floyd of Jay Bird Partners (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift condition
of Ordinance No. 13080 of previous Case No. 2016-090 located at 5461 Hixson Pike,
more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
b. 2017-055 Berry Engineers, LLC, Ben Berry, and Sanatan Park, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 1518 and 1528 Hickory Valley Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
c. 2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff)
2017-051 Christian Thoreson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1615 West 40 th Street, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance by amending Article VIII, Board of Appeals for Variance and Special
Permits, to delete and replace Section 568(16) regarding all telecommunications
facilities, to delete and replace wording in Section 568(24) regarding wireless
communications with telecommunications facilities and to delete and replace wording
in additional listed sections within all division zones of Article V that allow such use
as a special permit, and wording in Article II of listed definitions, and to delete and
replace wording in Article XVI, Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code.
e. An ordinance to amend the Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Sections
32-231 through 32-255 within Article XI. Telecommunications services; franchises
for telecommunication services; and to amend Section 2-65 for payment for
publication of ordinances granting franchises and to amend Section 32-224 regarding
sidewalk clear zone.
7. Resolutions:
MAYOR’S OFFICE
a. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Anna Massey, David
Hudson, and Don Conley and appointments of Joe Boshears, John Coffelt, Brian
Bush, and Jamie Blanton to the Stormwater Board.
PLANNING
b. 2017-053 Bobby Adamson of Adamson Developers, LLC (Special Exceptions
Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential
Planned Unit Development for properties located at 4550, 4588, and 4598 Midland
Pike, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute a Consent to Assignment of Contract No. W-09-011-201 (Orchard Knob
Pump Station Improvements Resolution No. 28530) from Layne Heavy Civil, Inc. to
Reycon Partners, LLC and any other required documents in connection with the
assignment of the contract. (District 8)
d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Thomas
Brothers Construction Company relative to Contract No. S-15-012-201, East 14 th
Street Improvements and Streetscape, for a decreased amount of $18,991.50, for a
revised contract amount not to exceed $267,401.50, and to release the contingency
amount of $30,000.00. (District 8)
Transportation
e. A resolution authorizing Brian Welch on behalf of property owner, Tyler Smith, to
use temporarily the right-of-way located at 115 Maryland Street for the purpose of
accessing the properties for clean-up, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made
a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
f. A resolution authorizing Joshua Rudisin on behalf of property owner, Amir Eric
Taslimi, to use temporarily the right-of-way located at 612 E. Main Street for the
purpose of installing an overhanging canopy, as shown on the maps attached hereto
and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
g. A resolution authorizing property owner, Bryan Boyd, to use temporarily the
right-of-way located at 336 E. Martin Luther King Boulevard for the purpose of
placing chairs and a railing for sidewalk seating, as shown on the maps attached
hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)
8. Departmental Reports.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.