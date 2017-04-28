 Saturday, April 29, 2017 72.5°F   clear   Clear

Judge Walter Williams May Go Back On The Bench As Administrative Hearing Officer

Friday, April 28, 2017
Judge Walter Williams
Judge Walter Williams

One of the city's most colorful judges may go back on the bench.

The City Council on Tuesday is set to vote on the nomination of former City Court Judge Walter Williams as administrative hearing officer - a new city position.

The law license of the former judge was transferred to disability inactive status in August of 2015 after he suffered a stroke early in the year.

 The Williams family said at the time that he was still receiving therapy for his speech and his predominant hand.

Judge Williams said Friday night, "My mind is still sharp."  He said he would dictate his opinions to a secretary.

He said he expects to be hearing cases three or four days per week. They would be some of the environmental cases that are now heard by City Judge Sherry Paty.

He said the cases may be heard somewhere at City Hall or the City Hall Annex, but that has not yet been worked out. 

City officials said an administrative law judge would be able to set fines up to $500 rather than the $50 limits on municipal judges.

Born in Chattanooga and raised in a housing project, Judge Williams achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a judge in March 1991. In his first political race, obtaining 56 percent of the vote, he won election as judge of the Chattanooga City Court for a term of eight years.

He was known for his "no-nonsense approach and unusual alternative sentences" that gained him national attention and honors.

 Judge Williams practiced law with the Regional Counsel’s Office of the Internal Revenue Service in Atlanta prior to entering the private practice of law. In 1980 he became a partner in the law firm of McClarty & Williams in Chattanooga, where he primarily handled personal injury, corporate, estate and municipal law cases. He also taught for eight years as a full-time assistant professor of marketing and business law at UTC while maintaining a full-time law practice.

He created the first Environmental Court docket (1991) in Chattanooga to assist in cleaning up the city.

 Judge Williams was re-elected to a second eight-year term in March 1999, getting 70 percent of the vote.

In 2003, he left the city judge post and became a senior partner in the law firm of McKoon, Williams, Atchley & Stanley, PLLC until he retired in August 2015.


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ  3216 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412  Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FELONY EVADING ARREST DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SPEEDING --- BELL, TYRELL LOVELL  2115 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

Portion Of Roof Of Building Next To First Tennessee Pavilion Collapses

A portion of a roof on an old brick building next to the First Tennessee Pavilion by Finley Stadium collapsed on Friday. City public works employees were clearing the rubble and seeking to temporarily stabilize the building. Officials said steps would be taken to have it completely demolished. It was part of an old factory once at the site. The building is jointly owned ... (click for more)

Opinion

White Coat Syndrome And The Medical System - And Response (2)

Today I wish to share what I am feeling as a patient in our medical system. I am too old to put on airs at this point, and this is too pervasive of a problem for me to contain.   As I enter my AARP years, I am faced with so many medical encounters that evoke all kinds of uncomfortable feelings. I dread physician’s appointments riddled with government regulatory hypocrisy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Readers Are Right

It is hardly a secret that since I have become intensely interested in public education in Chattanooga, I have tried to read, research and understand how our efforts have fallen horribly short in the last 15 years. We agree we have a crisis on many fronts and I hope it is equally obvious I am desperate for solutions. Much like school board member Karista Jones, I worry that we are ... (click for more)

Sports

Morgan, Smith, Parrott Pace Lady Pounders Past Bearettes 6-0

Maybe Central softball coach LeeAnne Shurette won’t nag her Lady Pounders so much in the coming days. Central collected eight hits, including two-run singles by Tatum Morgan and Janara Smith, on Friday to back Brooke Parrott’s three-hitter and the Lady Pounders defeated Bradley Central 6-0 in the East Hamilton tournament at The Summit. “Shurette has been nagging, maybe ... (click for more)

McCallie Earns 3-1 Soccer Win Over Rival Baylor

When his team needed him the most, McCallie senior Drew Viscomi did what he does best. Two minutes after the Blue Tornado allowed an equalizer to rival Baylor in the Division II Mid-East Region soccer match on the Red Raiders’ home field, Viscomi’s strike put his team back on top. Five minutes later, the All-American and school single-season scoring leader ... (click for more)


