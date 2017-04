Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING BERRY, ASZIA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE BERSEBACH, DAVID ERIC

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/04/1989

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BILLUPS, KENYA LASONJA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, JOHN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CALDERON, MATHEW

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARR, MARQUITA COLETTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/09/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAIG, ROBERT EARL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CULBERSON, JANICE N

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000

DANIELS, DEQUON LADALE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) DANIELS, JOSHUA JAMORIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ENGLISH, DERRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) FARNER, LISA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/06/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE FINNEY, DENISE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/12/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GIBBENS, DAVID J

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HALL, DOYLE CRAYTON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/19/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, SABRINA K

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARVEY, MARY LOIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLDER, TOMMY RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/08/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOLLOWAY, RAYMOND LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HUNTER, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION JACKSON, TIMOTHY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON KENNEMER, JEREMIAH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDSEY, DEDRICK LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTPOSSESSION OF COCAI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) MCELROY, DARLA IRENE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION MCKIBBEN, DENISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MEDFORD, RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/12/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENN

MOORE, TUKIRA RENEA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ORR-GOULDEN, DENECIA MARQUEITA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PASLEY, JAVON CANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ PATTERSON, JOHN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE POTEET, SPENCER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE POWER, NICHOLAS STEWART

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR(POSSESSION OF METH) REYNOLDS, WILLIAM DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ROGERS, ERWIN JERMIANE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHUMAN, BRYCE PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION SHANU-ABU, KEVIN ONILUNA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)