2nd Severe Storm In 2 Days Hammers Hamilton County; Many In Red Bank Lose Power

Saturday, April 29, 2017

The second severe storm in two days was hammering Hamilton County on Sunday evening, knocking out power to a section centering on Red Bank, but also other areas.

EPB officials said, "The storm front that is sweeping the Chattanooga area is causing additional damage. EPB's Smart Grid and employees are working to restore customers as quickly as possible."

The county was among the areas under a tornado warning.

The storm arrived from the west about 6 p.m., bringing winds and heavy rain.

The main threat of a tornado was along a line in North Hamilton County. 

Severe thunderstorms that came through around 7:30 p.m. brought trees down on Signal Mountain, and widespread power outages were reported.

Two homes that had damage were at 205 Sunnybrook, with eaves and gutter damage, and 601 Dunsinane Road, with major damage to the roof line and a tree fell through the living room area.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Tents and other items were strewn about at the Chattanooga Market at First Tennessee Pavilion by Finley Stadium.

EPB officials said they were working as quickly as possible to restore power to about 2,200 customers who experienced outages.

Officials said the Smart Grid prevented outages or auto-restored power to about 3,400 customers.


Police have charged a South Chattanooga man with rape after his girlfriend said he ripped off her clothes with his teeth then beat and raped her. Ronnie Scott, 38, is also charged with domestic assault in the incident on Sunday afternoon. The woman said Scott got into an argument with someone outside their apartment on South Broad Street so she told him she was going to go ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARNOLD, KENNETH ROGER  3711 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC --- BAILEY, HUNTER ALEXANDER  6427 HIGHWAY 301 TRENTON, 307525200  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whatever Happened To The People's Game Warden?

Earlier this year a Chattanoogan.com article published a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency  (TWRA) Wildlife Officer encouraging readers to turn in anyone keeping or caring for an orphaned raccoon, squirrel, bunny or deer, because it may have rabies or pose a danger to some fictitious person.   In another  article, the TWRA Officer invaded a girl's home, seized ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Einstein Explains Insanity

In September of 2002, a detailed study of “Tennessee Schools on Notice” was prepared by the state’s Office of Education Accountability. This was when Senator Bob Corker was the Mayor of Chattanooga and it proves, pretty thoroughly I might add, that after millions upon millions of extra dollars have been poured down the collective drains at schools such as Orchard Knob, Clifton Hills, ... (click for more)

Sports

Bucs Nip Silverdale In Error-Plagued Baseball, 9-7

The Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers and the Silverdale Baptist Academy Seahawks played a crucial baseball doubleheader on Saturday with first place in District 5-A on the line. Both teams entered play for the first game at Silverdale sporting identical 6-0 district records, but you would never have known it by the way that first game was played. In a see-saw game where the side was ... (click for more)

East Hamilton Dumps Ooltewah 3-2 For Choo Choo Softball Title

Softball, like most sports, is about numbers. How about these two One – the number of hits East Hamilton got off Ooltewah pitcher Mackenzie Patterson. Three – the number of errors Ooltewah made and the number of runs East Hamilton scored in the first inning. Oh, and one more: Eighteenth – the number of the final out when East Hamilton pitcher Sydnie Rogers ... (click for more)


