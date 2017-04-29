2nd Severe Storm In 2 Days Hammers Hamilton County; Many In Red Bank Lose Power

Saturday, April 29, 2017

The second severe storm in two days was hammering Hamilton County on Sunday evening, knocking out power to a section centering on Red Bank, but also other areas.

EPB officials said, "The storm front that is sweeping the Chattanooga area is causing additional damage. EPB's Smart Grid and employees are working to restore customers as quickly as possible."

The county was among the areas under a tornado warning.

The storm arrived from the west about 6 p.m., bringing winds and heavy rain.

The main threat of a tornado was along a line in North Hamilton County.

Severe thunderstorms that came through around 7:30 p.m. brought trees down on Signal Mountain, and widespread power outages were reported.

Two homes that had damage were at 205 Sunnybrook, with eaves and gutter damage, and 601 Dunsinane Road, with major damage to the roof line and a tree fell through the living room area.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Tents and other items were strewn about at the Chattanooga Market at First Tennessee Pavilion by Finley Stadium.

EPB officials said they were working as quickly as possible to restore power to about 2,200 customers who experienced outages.

Officials said the Smart Grid prevented outages or auto-restored power to about 3,400 customers.